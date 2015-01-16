Here are the countries with the most public holidays

Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images.



One of the best ways to get over those post-holiday blues is by planning your next holiday.

But Christmas probably sucked up a bunch of that annual leave, so public holidays can come in handy to stretch out that break.

Travel search site Wego has put together a list of the countries with the most public holidays around the world.

If you want more public holidays, move to India. It topped the days off tally with 21 public holidays. That number gets even higher depending on which state you live in.

In the Asia/Pacific region the Philippines follows with 18 days and China has 17.

“China is not only one of the fastest growing travel segments in the world, their government makes it easy for workers to take longer breaks,” Wego CMO Joachim Holte said.

Should the year’s public holidays fall on a weekend the government swaps the official dates with weekdays, maximising time off.”

“So this year, the total of 17 public holidays equates to 28 days off. Similarly the Taiwanese total of 13 public holidays results in 29 days off inclusive of weekends.”

Australia and New Zealand both lag behind with just 10 national holidays.

Europeans don’t fare too badly with Sweden and Lithuania offering the most at 15 (the latter with an additional 28 days of paid leave), followed by 14 in Slovakia, 13 in Austria, Belgium and Norway, and 12 in Finland and Russia.

Spain and the UK are not so holiday minded, with only eight. In the United Arab Emirates you can expect 11 public holidays in 2015.

“Mexico has the lowest in the world with only seven public holidays each year although the government permits a few more optional public holidays, at the employer’s discretion,” Holte said.

