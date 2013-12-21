Here Are The Countries With The Biggest Pay Gaps Between Men And Women

The Pew Research Center has a new analysis out today looking the gender pay gap and paid parental leave.

It finds that countries with higher pay gaps give more paid weeks of parental leave. Austria and the Czech Republic offer the most paid leave time compared to other developed countries, but also has some of the highest pay gaps between men and women. The U.S. does not require companies to give any parental paid leave time. However, remember that correlation does not equal causation.

Using OECD data, Pew also put together a chart of the pay gap in all 26 OECD countries. South Korea is the most unequal with a pay gap of 37.5% between men and women. The U.S. has a gap of 18%, slightly above the OECD average of 14%. New Zealand is the most equal, but a gap of 4.2% still exists.

Check out the whole chart:

