Gartman: Here Are The Countries Who Are Really Screwed If Greece Defaults

Courtesy of this morning’s Gartman Letter, we get a nice glimpse of which countries are the most exposed to Greek debt.



People in the U.S. can breathe a sigh of relief that we’re not first on the list, but francophones should be freaking the franc out:

The Gartman Letter: Looking at the chart the page previous (in German and for that we apologise, but our non-German speaking clients can still see what the chart wants to make rather clear) indicating which county’s banks have the greatest exposure to a Greek default:



France: $75.7 billion

Switzerland: $64 billion

Germany: $43.2 billion

US: $16.4 billion

UK: $12.3 billion

The Netherlands: $11.8 billion

All Others: $79.4 billion

In the end, the German exposure to Greece may be its saviour . Merkel may be loathe to bail out “Club Med,” but if it means her banks get whacked, what can she do?

