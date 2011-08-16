Here Are The Countries That Would Not Trade Places with the U.S.

Photo: obama photos via Flikr

“… there’s not a country on Earth that wouldn’t trade places with us.”So President Barack Obama said in his weekly radio address.



President Obama’s comments that every and any nation in the world would “trade places” came as a reference to the U.S. economy.

He was not talking about the unusual freedoms that Americans have that are secured by the rights of free speech or to bear of arms.

The president’s reference was not about the country’s military prowess or its position as a the world’s largest creator of advanced technologies.

He is mistaken when his comments are directed at countries that see Americans who are out of work, out of credit and out of money to pay for their homes.

