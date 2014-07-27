Here Are The Countries That Smoke The Most Marijuana

A recent United Nations report on drug use reveals drug trends around the world, including which countries have the highest rates of cannabis use.

The United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Australia rank the highest, with over 10% of the population over age 15 admitting to using the drug.

Western European countries also see fairly high rates of marijuana use, but did not rank in the highest category.

Although much of America’s pot comes from Mexico, the southerly country has a surprisingly low rate of use, according to this data.

Check out the map:

