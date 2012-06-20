Here Are The Coolest Gadget Projects On Kickstarter Right Now

Photo: Kickstarter

Sometimes the most interesting gadgets don’t come from big companies at all, but rather independent developers working alone somewhere.Thanks to Kickstarter, these guys can raise money over the Internet to help see their products through to the end.



These are the coolest tech projects you can help fund on Kickstarter right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.