Here are the 27 must-see cars at the New York Auto Show

For 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been where the world’s leading car makers come to show off their latest and greatest offerings. The 2015 show no different.
We were pleasantly surprised by the incredibly high level of energy and excitement at the show this year — specially on the heels of such an action-pack show in Geneva. Big stories coming out of the show included the unveiling of the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan and Lincoln’s Continental concept. Supercar specialist McLaren also pulled the cover off a very hot new set of wheels.
Have a look at the hot cars that caught our eye at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 3 and runs through April 12.
The biggest story of the show was the introduction of the Cadillac CT6. But Ford wouldn't be left out ...
.... as its Lincoln brand reintroduced the historic Continental nameplate -- as a concept car that will go into production in a few years.
The most hotly anticipated car at the show was McLaren's new 570S -- the first offering in the company's Sport Series.
Show-goers at the Detroit Auto Show raved about the Buick Avenir earlier this year. Its encore in the Big Apple was equally well received.
Acura's production-ready NSX hybrid supercar returned to Gotham after stealing the show a few years ago as a concept car.
Audi's stylish, next-generation TT sports car also hit the show floor in the City that Never Sleeps.
