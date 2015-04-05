Here are the 27 must-see cars at the New York Auto Show

Benjamin Zhang
Aston Martin VulcanNewspress

For 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been where the world’s leading car makers come to show off their latest and greatest offerings. The 2015 show no different.

We were pleasantly surprised by the incredibly high level of energy and excitement at the show this year — specially on the heels of such an action-pack show in Geneva. Big stories coming out of the show included the unveiling of the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan and Lincoln’s Continental concept. Supercar specialist McLaren also pulled the cover off a very hot new set of wheels.

Have a look at the hot cars that caught our eye at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 3 and runs through April 12.

The biggest story of the show was the introduction of the Cadillac CT6. But Ford wouldn't be left out ...

.... as its Lincoln brand reintroduced the historic Continental nameplate -- as a concept car that will go into production in a few years.

The most hotly anticipated car at the show was McLaren's new 570S -- the first offering in the company's Sport Series.

Along with the 570S, McLaren's multi-million-dollar P1 GTR hypercar made its North American debut.

Aston Martin's insane Vulcan hypercar also landed in New York.

Jaguar unveiled its sleek new XF luxury sports sedan to the public at the show.

The XF joined its XE little brother (seen here) on the show stand.

Range Rover brought its ultra-luxurious Range Rover SV Autobiography.

Not to be outdone, Mercedes-AMG unleashed its hotrod GLE 63 AMG SUV.

Volvo's 400-horsepower hybrid XC90 R-Design SUV also made its presence felt on the show floor.

Ford's iconic GT supercar dazzled once again, just as it did in Detroit earlier this year.

As did the company's German-built Focus RS rally car.

Oh, and let's not forget Ford's bold, brash Shelby GT350R.

Show-goers at the Detroit Auto Show raved about the Buick Avenir earlier this year. Its encore in the Big Apple was equally well received.

Mazda's iconic MX-5 zipped into the Javits Center, displaying its new, trimmer lines.

Acura's production-ready NSX hybrid supercar returned to Gotham after stealing the show a few years ago as a concept car.

Nissan unveiled the eighth generation of its Maxima sports sedan.

Lexus introduced the racing version of its RCF sports car.

The world got its first look at the Lexus' RX 450h crossover.

Scion introduced a new sporty hatchback -- the iM.

Audi's stylish, next-generation TT sports car also hit the show floor in the City that Never Sleeps.

As did Alfa Romeo's 4C spider.

What's a car show without a Porsche? So here's the Boxster Spyder.

Mercedes-AMG's stylish GT proved to be quite popular.

One unexpected arrival was the new Honda Civic! In lime green!

Rolls-Royce was classy as usual and introduced a special Wraith, inspired by films.

We also got to the see Infiniti's stylish QX30 crossover.

