Here are the cool cars these 9 Australian CEOs drive

Some believe that a car says a lot about a person.

Some say owning a red car means you like speed, others say that the bigger the engine, the bigger the… well, we all know what they say.

But at the end of the day a nice car is a nice car. Some people have a passion for the latest models and trimmings, others just use their vehicle to get from A to B.

Last month Business Insider found out that former Telstra boss, David Thodey gets around in a Toyota Corolla.

This got us wondering what cars other successful CEOs in Australia are driving.

So here they are.

Janine Allis, founder and CEO of Boost Juice, drives a Lexus NX Hybrid model. www.lexus.com This car was big enough to fit my family and my dog, but also has an electric component, which I love. Reasons for purchase : Environmental and fuel efficiency

Size

Service from the dealer

The new technology that the car offers Matt Bullock, founder and CEO of eWay, drives a Porsche Boxster S 2012 model. Photo: Supplied. I've had the car for two and a half years now and I bought it because I bought my wife a Porsche Cayenne and couldn't resist the temptation to get one for myself! The fact that every other car I've owned was a convertible, tipped me over the edge. The reason I love the car is the convertible aspect of it, the striking red colour and the unique engine noise it makes. Charlie Wood, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand of Dropbox, drives a Jeep Rubicon 10th edition. Photo supplied is taken at the top of Mount Pinnibar -- the highest point in Australia you can drive any vehicle. I drive a Jeep Rubicon 10th with red leather seats, blacked out windows and an impressive sound system. It's for my kids! Honest. We hit the backcountry and go 4-wheel driving all the time - camping, cooking dinner on a fire, and hitting the trails. Have a great crew of friends, including a lot of marketing and tech people, who come along too. Basically we get our cars stuck and then winch them out. It’s great fun! ...it’s also what I drive to the city! Ruslan Kogan, founder and CEO of Kogan.com, drives a BMW i8. www.bmw.com According to Platinum Direct Finance Kogan became one 20 Aussies to own the new BMW i8 last year. With a price tag of around $350,000, the i8 has an electric mode with a top speed of 120 km/h and comes with a series of carbon-black luggage specifically deigned by Louis Vuitton. Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, founder and CEO of Bluechilli, doesn't have a car. But he does has six push bikes! I don't have a car -- but I have six bikes. Living near the city I don't need a car, I walk to work and use Goget whenever I need to pick something up, or I take my kiteboarding gear to the beach. There's a 'rule' for cyclists: N = the number of bikes one needs

N-1 = the number of bikes one has Tim Fung, founder and CEO of Airtasker, drives two cars. A 1999 Integra Type R and a Mini Cooper S. Photo supplied is Fung's Integra. I bought the Integra because I started a company called Circuit Club with a group of my best friends from university that allowed us to go to motorsport 'track days' (driving cars on a race track). This car is absolutely awesome as it’s got amazing handling in the corners and revs to 9,000 rpm which really gets the heart pumping. I've owned the Mini Cooper S since 2014. I bought it because I moved in with my fiancé and she wanted an automatic car that didn’t make as much noise as the Integra Type R. It’s also a super fun car, zippy in the corners and is easy to park in the city. Clive Palmer, founder of Mineralogy and the Palmer United Party, drives a 1950 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith. Among Clive’s 11 Rollers is an arctic white 1999 Rolls Royce Silver Seraph once owned by a member of the Dubai Royal Family, but this is one of his favourites, a 1950 Silver Wraith, which he’s been known to sit in and take business calls. There’s even enough room to fit Malcolm Turnbull so the pair can cut a deal undisturbed. This is just one in his expansive car collection, which consists of 105 vehicles and is housed in the Palmer Motorama Museum on the Sunshine Coast. Read more about his cars here. Jodie Fox, co-founder of Shoes of Prey, doesn't own a car. She Ubers it! I drive... nothing! I mostly walk anywhere I need to go, or catch taxis via GoCatch or Uber X when I am travelling. If I really need a car I rent a GoGet vehicle -- which is so easy, convenient and much less hassle than owning a car of my own. That being said I was lent a new Toyota Yaris recently and it was kind of nice to have that option to drive at my fingertips. Chris Noone, CEO of DriveMyCar, drives a Subaru Liberty Wagon. I drive a Subaru Liberty Wagon which has been my trusted sidekick for the last 8 years now. I bought this car because it looks great, drives well and has a good safety record. I owned a previous model Subaru which survived a high speed head-on collision that luckily everyone walked away from. What I like most about it is that it's a perfect family car. It gets us from point A to B, but because I ride a bike or catch public transport to work, having a nice car sitting idle in the driveway made no sense.

