Here Are The Companies That Aren't Afraid To Show Support For Paula Deen

With the Food Network, Wal-mart, and even Diabetes drug company Novo Nordisk severing ties Paula Deen, major brand partnerships look dire for the shamed celebrity chef.
But just because Deen’s cookbooks are being thrown in the clearance bins at local Duane Reades doesn’t mean that every company is jumping on the drop-Deen bandwagon.
In spite of accusations of racism and using the N-word, Deen still has some (albeit smaller) corporate sponsors that are vocally showing their support.
Springer Mountain Farms, which has been raising chickens for over 40 years, is nearing 7,000 likes in just one day for its post supporting Paula Deen.
Tasty Blend Foods is a dry mix manufacturer for retail and foodservice products. It also appears to have a very religious foundation and posts bible quotes regularly on its Facebook page. (See right.)
The company released the statement Wednesday that:
'Tasty Blend Foods was very pleased with the Paula Deen interview given this morning on the Today Show. We appreciate her commitment and how she stepped up and apologized to her viewers, fans and the nation. We personally endorse Paula Deen and what she stands for. We are very saddened that she is being judged by her past, everyone has made a mistake sometime in their lives. We look forward to our continued partnership with her.'
Gluten-free food provider Harvest NA! also discussed God at great length in its long letter supporting Deen.
An excerpt from director of operations Carlo M. Gigliotti reads:
'Paula, you have responded to an allegation and responded truthfully. With your honest answer you have done what is right in the (sight) of God. You know that this is right no matter what anyone else says or thinks. I am proud of you for that, the apology that followed and asking for forgiveness from the people. Continue in being truthful no matter what happens. I and my family still think of you with a special place in our hearts. All of your Family and Partners are in our prayers. We ask that the best that God has for you will come out of this situation and that you will know Him closer than ever before and that those offended will forgive you.'
Even though Wal-mart pulled its support, Club Marketing Services — which helps companies sell to Wal-mart — is advocating for Deen.
Even though the publisher has said that it is 'monitoring the situation closely,' a spokesperson said that 'Paula Deen's New Testament: 250 favourite Recipes, All Lightened Up' will still be published this fall.
In fact, the cookbook has already skyrocketed on Amazon.com since the scandal began.
The cookbook isn't the only thing to gain popularity post-scandal. Sales for Paula Deen's cruise went up so much that Alice Travel Inc added a second trip.
The producer of Deen's 'Sourthern Grillin' Butter' wrote a statement backing the celebrity chef:
'Count Epicurean Butter as a partner that supports Paula Deen. Her appearance on the Today show clearly proved her authentic belief that all people should be treated equal. Paula is due equal treatment as well, as a person that made a mistake, apologized for it and should be allowed to move on. Actions speak louder than words, let's focus on the good that Paula Deen does for the extended community of loyal followers.'
'On behalf of all of us here at 450ID in Philadelphia, we believe Paula and her team are moving forward in the right direction and we look forward to the future, continuing to work closely with Paula and all the great people in her organisation,' VP John Nelson said.
The company released a statement that 'as an enterprise whose members care deeply about a positive and just workplace,' upon reviewing Deen's apology on The Today Show it deemed her initial comments 'mischaracterized.'
President John Joseph said, 'Actions speak louder than words. In our experience with Paula Deen, fairness, equality and compassion are at the root of every decision she makes. That is why we started doing business with Paula Deen Foods and why we remain proud of and committed to our professional affiliation going forward.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.