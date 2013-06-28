Here Are The Companies That Aren't Afraid To Show Support For Paula Deen

With the Food Network, Wal-mart, and even Diabetes drug company Novo Nordisk severing ties Paula Deen, major brand partnerships look dire for the shamed celebrity chef.



But just because Deen’s cookbooks are being thrown in the clearance bins at local Duane Reades doesn’t mean that every company is jumping on the drop-Deen bandwagon.

In spite of accusations of racism and using the N-word, Deen still has some (albeit smaller) corporate sponsors that are vocally showing their support.

