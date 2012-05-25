Here Are The Companies Google Is Depending On For Motorola Phones To Survive

Matt Lynley
Google is officially a hardware company, now that its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola has closed and Google has placed Dennis Woodside in charge as CEO.

That means it faces the nightmarish task of managing a supply chain for all of its devices, including chips, cases and every other part of the phone.

He’ll face the same challenges Tim Cook faced when he built a fearsome supply chain that was able to catapult Apple ahead of the competition.

Bloomberg has compiled a lot of data about Motorola’s suppliers on the Bloomberg terminal. It shows just how important some of those suppliers now are to Googorola.

16. Broadcom, a developer of wireless chips, accounts for 0.37% of Motorola's cost of goods sold, according to data from Bloomberg.

15. Entropic Communications is a semiconductor company that accounts for 0.42% of Motorola's costs.

14. RF Micro Devices, a manufacturer of radio frequency systems, accounts for 0.46% of Motorola's costs.

13. SK Hynix manufactures flash memory and RAM. It amounts for about 0.81% of Motorola's costs.

12. Motorola also buys a bunch of parts from Seagate, a hard drive manufacturer. Seagate accounts for 0.82% of Motorola's costs.

11. Renesas Electronics, another international semiconductor company, takes up 1.12% of Motorola's costs.

10. Catcher Technology manufactures aluminium housings and casings for electronics, and accounts for 1.25% of Motorola's costs.

9. Freescale Semiconductors, a manufacturer of micro-controllers and other semiconductors, accounts for 1.44% of Motorola's costs.

8. LITE-ON, a company that manufactures various electronics including LEDs and semiconductors, accounts for 1.5% of Motorola's costs.

7. Texas Instruments, another chip-maker, accounts for 1.53% of its costs.

6. Oracle also accounts for 1.72% of Motorola's costs.

5. Samsung, which also makes chips, accounts for 1.84% of Motorola's costs.

4. Qualcomm designs chip that let Motorola's phones tap into a wireless network, and accounts for 2.05% of Motorola's costs.

3. Advanced Semiconductors, which accounts for 2.15% of Motorola's costs, manufactures RF transistors.

2. Western Digital, a hard drive manufacturer, accounts for 2.2% of Motorola's costs.

1. Foxconn accounts for 12.21% of Motorola's cost of goods sold, according to data from Bloomberg.

Supply chains aren't the only new challenge for Google...

