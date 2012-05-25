Here Are The Companies Google Is Depending On For Motorola Phones To Survive

Google is officially a hardware company, now that its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola has closed and Google has placed Dennis Woodside in charge as CEO.



That means it faces the nightmarish task of managing a supply chain for all of its devices, including chips, cases and every other part of the phone.

He’ll face the same challenges Tim Cook faced when he built a fearsome supply chain that was able to catapult Apple ahead of the competition.

Bloomberg has compiled a lot of data about Motorola’s suppliers on the Bloomberg terminal. It shows just how important some of those suppliers now are to Googorola.

