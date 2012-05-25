Here Are The Companies Google Is Depending On For Motorola Phones To Survive

Google is officially a hardware company, now that its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola has closed and Google has placed Dennis Woodside in charge as CEO.
That means it faces the nightmarish task of managing a supply chain for all of its devices, including chips, cases and every other part of the phone.
He’ll face the same challenges Tim Cook faced when he built a fearsome supply chain that was able to catapult Apple ahead of the competition.
Bloomberg has compiled a lot of data about Motorola’s suppliers on the Bloomberg terminal. It shows just how important some of those suppliers now are to Googorola.
16. Broadcom, a developer of wireless chips, accounts for 0.37% of Motorola's cost of goods sold, according to data from Bloomberg.
14. RF Micro Devices, a manufacturer of radio frequency systems, accounts for 0.46% of Motorola's costs.
12. Motorola also buys a bunch of parts from Seagate, a hard drive manufacturer. Seagate accounts for 0.82% of Motorola's costs.
11. Renesas Electronics, another international semiconductor company, takes up 1.12% of Motorola's costs.
10. Catcher Technology manufactures aluminium housings and casings for electronics, and accounts for 1.25% of Motorola's costs.
9. Freescale Semiconductors, a manufacturer of micro-controllers and other semiconductors, accounts for 1.44% of Motorola's costs.
8. LITE-ON, a company that manufactures various electronics including LEDs and semiconductors, accounts for 1.5% of Motorola's costs.
4. Qualcomm designs chip that let Motorola's phones tap into a wireless network, and accounts for 2.05% of Motorola's costs.
3. Advanced Semiconductors, which accounts for 2.15% of Motorola's costs, manufactures RF transistors.
