The 10 Cities That Spend The Most On Fast Food

They say that apple pie is the quintessential image of America, but if you wanted to take that image further, you could say that nothing is as American as the rectangular apple pie sold in little cardboard boxes at McDonald’s.America loves fast food.

Fast food has become so pervasive in the U.S. that popular chains can be found anywhere from truck stops in the middle of nowhere to high traffic shopping centres.



So where do Americans love dollar menus, value meals and drive-thru ordering the most?

We looked at spending data for the largest 100 cities in the U.S. by population and determined which cities spent the most and ate the most often at the following national fast food chains: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Subway, Pizza Hut, Arby’s, and Burger King.

The results? In our fast food nation, Plano, Texas is America’s fast food capital.

The northern Texas town spends 2.3 times more than the national average on fast food, and orders 2.1 times more at fast food joints than the average U.S. city.

Other top fast food cities were also from the South or Midwest: Madison, Wis. ranked second on our list, and Wichita, Kansas ranked third.

Cities that ranked at the bottom of the list tended to be coastal cities: San Francisco ranked 91st on our list, spending 47 per cent less than the national average.

Philadelphia ranked 99th on our list, spending 63 per cent less than the national average, and Boston, which ranked last on our list, shunned fast food joints the most, spending 92 per cent less on fast food than the national average.

“My first experience eating regularly at fast food chains was back in high school at McDonald’s,” says 49-year-old Thomas Peyton, who owns Gentleman Taxi in Richmond, Virginia.

“After high school, I worked an afternoon shift regularly for a phone company, and Hardee’s was the only place fast enough to get to, eat, and be back in 30 minutes.”

Peyton says he visits fast food chains between six and 10 times a week.

He believes that certain chains do some things better than others.

“McDonald’s continues to have the best shakes and fries,” he says. “Burger King has the best burgers — love the flame grill — and Hardee’s has the best hot dogs.”

But it’s all not just burger, fries and shakes, argues Rosie Gillam, a 22-year-old public relations associate who lives in Chicago, which ranked in the middle of our list at number 42.

“When I tell people I love fast food, they typically respond in either anger or disgust,” she says.

“Anger that I would support those franchises that are supposedly making Americans obese, and disgust because I’m putting such fattening, unhealthy foods in my body on a regular basis. If you ask me it’s not fast food that’s making Americans fat, it’s their ridiculous appetite.”

“I’m about 5’4 and 110 pounds and a former division I collegiate athlete,” Gillam points out.

“When I go to McDonald’s, I don’t order a number 12. I don’t ask for anything super-sized either. Instead, I ask for reasonable portions (which is possible, believe it or not). For lunch, I may have a fruit and yogurt parfait and a few chicken fingers. For dinner, I might order the Angus burger and a fruit smoothie.”

And eating fast food all the time doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank either.

“I’d say 90 per cent of my dining out budget goes to fast food,” says Peyton.

“I feel the money evens out if you were to put a price on your time preparing and cleaning up afterwards. The bad side is generally no leftovers, but sometimes that can also be a good thing as there is no opportunity for food to go bad.”

