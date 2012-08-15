The Charts Groupon Showed Wall Street Before Its Stock Tanked Show Parts Of The Company Shrinking

Uh oh.

Groupon’s stock is down 26% at the time of writing, less than a day after its Q2 2012 earnings call in which the company revealed a first-ever profit on the bottom line, improved operating income, and a 45% increase in revenues to $568 million.So why did Wall Street react by bailing out of GRPN?



The main reason seems to be that growth is slowing at the company. Total billings—the fees Groupon collects from customers before remitting a portion to merchants making the daily deal offers—declined 5%.

But Groupon CEO Andrew Mason also showed investors this set of slides and charts on the performance of his company. Before the call, GRPN stood at ~$7.50.

After investors looked at this deck, GRPN sank to $5.60.

The slides show that, broadly, Groupon appears to be healthy. But some of the details show cause for concern.

On at least three of Groupon’s own metrics—billings, billings per customer, and salesforce headcount—the company appears to be shrinking.

We’re presenting a selection of edited highlights here/ We’re not including the boring stuff, such as Groupon regulatory disclaimers and its accounting reconciliations.

