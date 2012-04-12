Here Are The Charges Against George Zimmerman

Florida State Attorney Angela Corey announced today that she has filed a second-degree murder charge against George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



At a press conference in Jacksonville Wednesday, Corey said that Zimmerman has turned himself in to Florida authorities and is in police custody. She declined to say where Zimmerman is being held.

Zimmerman, a 28-year-old white Hispanic, has said he acted in self-defence when he shot the unarmed teenager on February 26. Local authorities did not arrest him, citing Florida’s controversial Stand Your Ground Law.

Here are the charges against Zimmerman:

Photo: Florida State Attorney Angela B. Corey

