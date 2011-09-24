Here Are The Celebs Who Got Their Starts Working At Disney Parks

I don't tend to remember Miss Americas, really, but for some reason I remember Leanza Cornett. I think it might be the distinctive name. Anyway, before Leanza wore the sash and tiara of Miss America in 1993, she was the first live-action actress to play Ariel from The Little Mermaid. She didn't sign autographs in the park, though -- she played Ariel in the Voyage of the Little Mermaidshow at Disney's Hollywood Studios. What's slightly odd is that the next Miss Florida also played Ariel in the same show after Leanza left. Is there a Mermaid Conspiracy?!

Source: Mental Floss