Here Are The Celebs Who Got Their Starts Working At Disney Parks

A couple of years ago, I did a post on celebrities who got their first tastes of the entertainment biz by working at one of the Disney Parks, whether they did tricks at the Magic Shop (Steve Martin) or cracked wise as a Jungle Cruise skipper (John Lasseter). But which celebs might you actually spot next to your terrified little brother in your family photo album? Here are a few.
This post originally appeared on Mental Floss.
Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson kept pretty busy at Disney World in Orlando -- he was Aladdin, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid show. I think I was in fourth grade when I visited what was then Disney-MGM Studios; I was super excited to see Donatello roaming the fake streets of New York. When I stood in front of him so my mum could snap a picture, he put his three-fingered hand on my shoulder and squeezed so hard I'm actually wincing a little in the picture. Was that you, Kevin Richardson? Not cool.
Check out young Michelle Pfeiffer. You can totally see her as Alice in Wonderland, can't you? One of her first jobs in entertainment was portraying Disney's version of the Lewis Carroll ingenue in the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland.
Alyson Reed has kind of come full circle with Disney -- she played Alice at Disneyland back in the late '70s, but these days she's better known as Mrs. Darbus from the High School Musical movies. In between her Disney stints, she had a ton of partsin some pretty notable TV shows and also did some Broadway.
I don't tend to remember Miss Americas, really, but for some reason I remember Leanza Cornett. I think it might be the distinctive name. Anyway, before Leanza wore the sash and tiara of Miss America in 1993, she was the first live-action actress to play Ariel from The Little Mermaid. She didn't sign autographs in the park, though -- she played Ariel in the Voyage of the Little Mermaidshow at Disney's Hollywood Studios. What's slightly odd is that the next Miss Florida also played Ariel in the same show after Leanza left. Is there a Mermaid Conspiracy?!
British actor Kevin Sacre, probably best known for the British soap Hollyoaks, honed his acting skills playing Aladdin at Disneyland Paris in the late '90s. He should get together with Kevin Richardson and compare notes.
If the name Alexis Mateo doesn't ring a bell, maybe that's because you haven't been watching RuPaul's Drag Race. Alexis, the second runner up in season three, apparently worked for Disney as a character for five years, but wouldn't reveal any more information than that. In fact, as of January 2011, Alexis was still a seasonal cast member there. Hmm. Any guesses?
Writer Kate DiCamillo (The Tale of Despereaux, The Magician's Elephant) worked at Disney and really wanted to be a chipmunk. Alas, she said the maximum height to portray Chip or Dale was 4'10
