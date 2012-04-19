Here Are The Celebrities Who Made Time's 'Most Influential' List

Photo: Time

The all-encompassing Time’s 100 Most Influential People list is out and 20 celebrities from the entertainment and fashion world have made the cut this year.There are some sports names and the political/investment people, but here are the comedians, talk show hosts, fashion designers and more who have changed the world in their own unique way.



You’ll recognised most of the names.

Christian Marclay: A video artist who has entranced the world with his art installation called “The Clock.” The “clock” is a 24-hour montage of movie and TV scenes that are played in real time with the clock’s movements. The installation has been on exhibit everywhere from Jerusalem to Canada. Viola Davis: The two time Oscar-nominee, made the list because of her powerful performance in “The Help.” Her bio was written by fellow “Help” star Cicely Tyson. E.L. James: If you don’t yet know about this author’s contribution to the literature world, you will soon now that her book trilogy starting with “50 Shades of Grey” is being turned into a movie. Louis CK: This talented comedian is responsible for popularizing the $5 comedy special and has a hit television show about his own life on FX. It’s not hard to see why he’s made the list. Rihanna: Fashion designer Stella McCartney gushes about this superstar’s charity work with children and of course, her bestselling albums don’t hurt her chances to make the list. Kristen Wiig: With the gigantic success of Bridesmaids and an Oscar nomination to boot, Time would be ridiculous not to have Wiig listed. Comedy’s most popular producer Judd Apatow writes Wiig’s essay. Jessica Chastain: This actress had a busy 2011 with 5 films and an Oscar nomination for “The Help.” Raphael Saadiq: The best-selling singer of “Stone Rollin'” and the formerly of the smash musical group Tony! Toni! Toné! Ann Patchett: Author of the best-seller “Bel Canto” and “State of Wonder” Asghat Farhadi: Farhadi made huge waves in Hollywood with his controversial and fantastic film “A Separation” which earned Iran its first Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Sarah Burton: Fashion designer Sarmeen Obaid-Chinoy: Chinoy’s “Saving Face” documentary won the Best Documentary Oscar this year and earned her respect from the Pakistani and American communities. Chelsea Handler: :he comedy talk show host turned TV show creator’s series “Are You There Chelsea” may not be the best, but it doesn’t mean Handler’s not a powerful force for female comedians. Harvey Weinstein: “there are movie producers and then there are movie producers” Johnny Depp writes in Weinstein’s essay. Depp’s right, movie producing and Weinstein’s name are synonymous, especially with all of the ratings protests surrounding “Bully.” Tilda Swinton: Her performance in the 2011 film “We Need to Talk About Kevin” has solidified Swinton’s status as one of the most powerful actresses of our time. Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton: Move over Prince William. Your bride and sister-in-law are more influential than you! Adele: Because what other singer was more popular in 2011? Matt Lauer: The “Today” show host beat out all other talk-show frontmen (besides one, we’ll get to that) Claire Danes: Her new show “Homeland” is extremely influential to cable TV. Former CIA covert-operations officer Valerie Plame Wilson certainly agrees- she wrote Danes’ essay. Stephen Colbert: The Comedy Central main man himself. We bet we’ll be hearing about this on his show tonight.

Now check out: Celebrities who make paparazzi the most amount of money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.