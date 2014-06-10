Here Are The British Newspaper Front Pages Paying Tribute To Rik Mayall

British actor and comedian Rik Mayall being interviewed in January 1985. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images)
Here are the British newspaper front pages, paying tribute to comedian Rik Mayall, who has passed away aged 56.
RIP Rik Mayall #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers http://t.co/J8gLxmYJfB pic.twitter.com/vEXiqdHNYx
— Nick Sutton (@suttonnick) June 9, 2014
Mayall, best-known for his role as Rick, a student in a share house on the hit comedy series The Young Ones was found dead by his wife Barbara Robbin. A cause of death has not been released yet.
There have been outpourings of grief for the so-called People’s Poet, who made a generation laugh.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.