Here Are The British Newspaper Front Pages Paying Tribute To Rik Mayall

British actor and comedian Rik Mayall being interviewed in January 1985. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images)

Here are the British newspaper front pages, paying tribute to comedian Rik Mayall, who has passed away aged 56.

Mayall, best-known for his role as Rick, a student in a share house on the hit comedy series The Young Ones was found dead by his wife Barbara Robbin. A cause of death has not been released yet.

There have been outpourings of grief for the so-called People’s Poet, who made a generation laugh.

