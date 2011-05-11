These 15 Guys Lost Millions When Microsoft Acquired Skype

Microsoft is down 0.8% on a day NASDAQ is up 0.9%. It is safe to say that Skype deal seems to cost 1.5 percentage points to Microsoft shareholders. We compiled the list of hedge funds with the biggest Microsoft positions. Here are the biggest losers in Skype deal:



1. Ken Fisher – Fisher Asset Management: Lost $8.2 Million

2. Jean-Marie Eveillard – First Eagle Investment Management: lost $7.4 Million

3. Boykin Curry – Eagle Capital: Lost $5.6 Million

4. Bill Miller – Legg Mason: Lost $5.6 Million

5. Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson – Adage Capital: Lost $5.1 Million

6. Jeffrey Tannenbaum – Fir Tree: Lost $4.6 Million

7. David E. Shaw – D.E. Shaw: Lost $4.5 Million

8. Chris Shumway –Shumway Capital: Lost $3.7 Million

9. David Einhorn – Greenlight Capital: Lost $3.6 Million

10. Ric Dillon – Diamond Hill Capital: Lost $2.9 Million

11. David Tepper _ Appaloosa Management: Lost $2.9 Million

12. Charles Clough – Clough Capital Partners: Lost $2.7 Million

13. Kenneth Mario Garschina – Mason Capital: Lost $2.6 Million

14. John Griffin – Blue Ridge Capital: Lost $2.5 Million

15. Richard Perry – Perry Capital: Lost $2.5 Million

More than one third of the funds we follow had Microsoft in their portfolios. It is one of the most popular value stocks among hedge funds. Unfortunately the stock lost more than 8% this year. So far it’s been a value destroyer hurting the hedge funds we listed above the most.

