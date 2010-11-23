Here Are The 10 Biggest Holdings Of Loch Capital, The Third Hedge Fund To Be Raided By The FBI

The FBI reportedly had a search warrant out for Loch Capital, a small technology-oriented hedge fund based in Boston, which is run by brothers Timothy and Todd McSweeney. It was raided earlier today, alongside two other firms – DiamondBack Capital and Level Global.



Loch, which was founded in 2003, was only remotely tied to the Galleon case, but even his remote connection implies that the Feds are going after EVERYONE they can find this time.

According to the firm’s latest 13f-HR, the small Boston hedge fund largest holdings are:

American Tower ~$4 million (83,300 shares)

Apple ~$14 million (48,100 shares)

Avago ~$5 million (216,800 shares)

Crown Castle International $4 million (96,200 shares)

Marvell Technology ~$4.8 million ( 275,900 shares)

Cablevision ~$5 million (187,600 shares)

Google ~$7 million (12,900 shares)

Qualcomm Inc ~$9 million (200,200 shares)

Varian Semiconductor Equipment $5 million (181,500 shares)

Viacom ~$4.5 million (125,700 shares)

Click here for more key details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.