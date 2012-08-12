Here Are The Biggest Fails Of NBC's Olympic Coverage

Photo: NBC Sports

NBC has received a ton of flak for its handling of the London Olympics.Its live stream is horrendous, major gold medal events aren’t being broadcast live, we’re finding out who wins gold hours (and minutes) before the event is shown on NBC, etc. The list of complaints goes on and on.



Some people will jump out of their seats to defend NBC’s Olympic coverage, and rightly so.

Whether it was online or on TV, NBC did provide its viewers with the opportunity to watch any event live.

With so many events to broadcast live and pay attention to, though, NBC was bound to drop the ball on its coverage from time to time.

From spoiling Missy Franklin’s gold medal finish to its baffling decision to not air a touching tribute to the victims of the 7/7 London bombings, NBC certainly had its fair share of fails.

