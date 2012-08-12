Here Are The Biggest Fails Of NBC's Olympic Coverage

Photo: NBC Sports
NBC has received a ton of flak for its handling of the London Olympics.Its live stream is horrendous, major gold medal events aren’t being broadcast live, we’re finding out who wins gold hours (and minutes) before the event is shown on NBC, etc. The list of complaints goes on and on.
Some people will jump out of their seats to defend NBC’s Olympic coverage, and rightly so.
Whether it was online or on TV, NBC did provide its viewers with the opportunity to watch any event live.
With so many events to broadcast live and pay attention to, though, NBC was bound to drop the ball on its coverage from time to time.
From spoiling Missy Franklin’s gold medal finish to its baffling decision to not air a touching tribute to the victims of the 7/7 London bombings, NBC certainly had its fair share of fails.
First, the Opening Ceremony -- NBC should have shown the tribute to victims of terrorism and the 7/7 attacks
NBC not-so-hilariously airs a monkey commercial right after Bob Costas talks about Gabby Douglas and African-American girls
A cameraperson frames this Aly Raisman interview with her teammate Jordyn Wieber crying in the background
For some reason, NBC tried to hide footage of the US flag flying away during Serena Williams' gold medal ceremony
Ksenia Afanasyeva falling on her face during the floor routine pretty much spelled gold for the US. NBC didn't show the fall, though, to create more suspense for people watching the tape-delayed broadcast
