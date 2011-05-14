10 Apps That Prove HP Smartphones Don't Have A Lot Going For Them Yet

Photo: Business Insider

HP’s App catalogue for WebOS is pretty limited.



And it’s likely to stay that way until the launch of the Pre 3 and TouchPad this summer.

After testing the Veer 4G over the last week, we dug through the library of apps.

Unfortunately, this is the best we could come up with.

Some of these apps look great and are useful, but when you compare them to Android or iOS apps, they don’t stand out in the least.

If you buy a Veer or Pre 2, these should hold you over until (if) more developers jump on to WebOS.

