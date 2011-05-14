10 Apps That Prove HP Smartphones Don't Have A Lot Going For Them Yet

Photo: Business Insider
HP’s App catalogue for WebOS is pretty limited.
And it’s likely to stay that way until the launch of the Pre 3 and TouchPad this summer.
After testing the Veer 4G over the last week, we dug through the library of apps.
Unfortunately, this is the best we could come up with.
Some of these apps look great and are useful, but when you compare them to Android or iOS apps, they don’t stand out in the least.
If you buy a Veer or Pre 2, these should hold you over until (if) more developers jump on to WebOS.
GeoStrings works kind of like Locale for Android devices, notifying you when you enter a designated geographical area with an alert you set up earlier.
Set up alerts for yourself that will only pop up when you're close to a location. It's a whole new kind of reminder system.
Price: $1.99
utilising WebOS' unique stacks of multitasking cards available in WebOS 2.1, Carbon enables you to use TweetDeck-like columns, which all stack on top of each other even when you zoom out of your apps into 'card view.'
Carbon also has a beautiful interface and wonderful notifications that come in through WebOS. Lastly, it intertwines with WebOS' universal search, which is useful.
Price: $2.99
Crosswords downloads crossword puzzles every day from newspapers around the world.
You can save recent puzzles, and even post and compare your solve times on leaderboards with others.
Price: $9.99
Track flights in progress, see an 'in-air' map of where the plane is currently flying, and it all integrates perfectly with your calendar on WebOS.
Price: $4.99
Timepiece is an excellent alarm clock app for WebOS with good customisation options and a bright clock display mode if you want to use it on your bed table.
You can even utilise Pandora as the music you'll wake up to every day.
Price: $0.99
In Critical Mass, you tap bubbles to create chain reactions.
There are 20 rounds, and you only get one tap per round to create as big a chain reaction as possible. A very addicting game that I haven't seen on other platforms.
Price: free
Preware is almost like Cydia for WebOS. It lets you apply custom themes, install apps from external repositories, and manage packages you've installed.
Price: free from the developer
Feeder is one of the best RSS apps on WebOS, and it integrates well with Google Reader.
You can mark articles as read, star articles, send them to others (via Instapaper, email, Twitter, and more), and other great features.
Price: $2.99
With drPodder, there's no need for a computer to sync over podcasts. The app even works with video podcasts.
You can schedule the app to fetch updates for you in the background, which is a great feature.
Price: $0.99
Tweed is one of the best Twitter client for WebOS.
Allowing easy access to all your favourite Twitter features, Tweed also leverages WebOS to provide specific notifications for mentions, direct messages, and more.
Price: $2.99
