Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Keith Olbermann's Latest Ouster

Just minutes after news broke Friday that Olbermann was out of another hosting job, this time as a host for Al Gore’s Current TV, Twitter was predictably abuzz with people commenting on the incident.



From jokes about Current’s minuscule viewership to cracks about Olbermann’s bad employment track record, the Tweetosphere seemed to take a certain amount of spiteful joy in the television host’s most recent flare-up.

Here are some of the highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.