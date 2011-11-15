7 Twitter Accounts You Should Follow For Credit Card Tips That Will Help You Save

By now, you probably know Twitter can help you learn about breaking news or alert you of daily deals, but it also happens to be a great source for information on the credit card industry.



See the best Twitter accounts for credit card tips →

Following the right feeds can help you improve your credit score, learn about awesome sign-on bonuses and maximise credit card perks.

Of course, you don’t necessarily want to follow every handle that has the word “credit” in it. MainStreet rounded up the best Twitter feeds for credit card deals, tips and expert advice.

This post originally appeared on MainStreet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.