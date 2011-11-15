7 Twitter Accounts You Should Follow For Credit Card Tips That Will Help You Save

By now, you probably know Twitter can help you learn about breaking news or alert you of daily deals, but it also happens to be a great source for information on the credit card industry.
Following the right feeds can help you improve your credit score, learn about awesome sign-on bonuses and maximise credit card perks.
Of course, you don’t necessarily want to follow every handle that has the word “credit” in it. MainStreet rounded up the best Twitter feeds for credit card deals, tips and expert advice.
Credit Karma, a website that helps consumers track, improve and maintain their credit score, doles out extra advice via its Twitter account.
It also hosts weekly TweetChats on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. EST on a variety of topics.
For instance, recent #CKchats centered on how to rebuild credit, how to overcome spending weaknesses and budgeting for the holidays.
The chats are frequently co-hosted by other follow-worthy financial blogs, like @wisebread or @MoneyCrashers, and registered participants become eligible to receive a prize (typically a gift certificate of some kind).
Follow @CreditKarma
We suggest credit card deal seekers follow credit card ranking site NerdWallet, which reviews and ranks new credit cards, advertises noteworthy sign-on bonuses and shares credit/debit card news via its Twitter feed. NerdWallet is also a go-to source for anyone interested in learning more about credit unions, since the website makes a point to include them as well as smaller banks in its lists of recommendations.
Follow @NerdWallet
A Fair Credit Reporting Act-certified credit card expert and former FICO employee -- the company responsible for our more popular credit models -- Ulzheimer is well-versed on the nuances of credit scoring and should be followed by any consumer who is concerned with what will and won't affect their credit score. Ulzheimer also frequently tweets about credit card law and closely follows court cases that could shape the industry.
Follow @johnulzheimer
The experts at Credit.com will answer questions about your credit score, provide card recommendations and outline tips for improving your credit via its Twitter feed. They'll also keep you informed of major news within the industry. Recent tweets have addressed the debit card fee debacle, Occupy Wall Street and President Obama's new debt relief programs.
Follow @CreditExperts
If rewards really interest you, it's a good idea to follow your card issuer on Twitter since they're all in the habit of advertising special sales, extra deals and limited-time promotions on their handles. Last week, for instance, American Express gave out $25 gift certificates while MasterCard partnered with New York City food trucks to offer Manhattan residents a free lunch.
You don't always have to be a cardholder to capitalise on some of these Twitter specials, though. Members of the MainStreet staff were able to get free lunch last Friday through the MasterCard food truck promotion, whether they had a MasterCard in their wallets or not. But even if you aren't interested in following several credit card companies, you should at least follow your specific issuer or network to learn what added perks some tweeting can get you!
Follow @MasterCard, @AmericanExpress, @VisaNews or @Discover.
