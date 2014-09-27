Here Are The Best Swans-Friendly Places In Sydney To Watch The AFL Grand Final This Weekend

Getty/Spencer Platt

Can’t make it to the MCG to watch the Swans take on the Hawks? No problem, here’s a list of Swans-friendly venues that will be screening the AFL Grand Final in all its goal kicking glory.

The game starts at 2:30pm AEST but plenty of the following pubs, clubs and venues will host pre-game entertainment and competitions.

THE ALEXANDRIA HOTEL – ALEXANDRIA

Watch the final on 14 huge plasma screens and 2 outdoor cinema screens. Footy food specials will be available.

THE LIGHT BRIGADE HOTEL – WOOLLAHRA

Catch all the action live with sound on the 103” plasma and screens throughout the venue all day. Plenty of giveaways here too!

DICK’S HOTEL – BALMAIN

The inner-west institution will be buzzing with Grand Final fever. Enjoy the atmosphere in the beer garden or get loud in the sports bar.

PJ O’BRIENS IRISH PUB – SYDNEY CBD

Catch the Grand final live and loud in the Green Room with special offers for Swans fans throughout the day.

SYDNEY OLYMPIC PARK – HOMEBUSH

A live site will be set up to screen the entire game right next to the Brewery at Sydney Olympic Park so you can cheer the Swans to victory!

If you’re looking for somewhere a little different, the Sydney Swans website has put together a comprehensive venues list of city, regional and interstate locations where you can barrack for the red and white.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.