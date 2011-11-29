Here Are The BEST Rewards Cards On The Market Right Now

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pyxopotamus/

You’ve seen the worst, now it’s time to take a look at the best rewards cards on the market.After several highly unpopular moves to stick customers with extra fees this year, credit card companies are doing all they can to crawl back into consumers’ good graces—one juicy incentive at a time.



“They’re hungry to get back in the game and will go to unprecedented lengths to attract the best consumers to their portfolios,” said CardRatings.com reporter Curtis Arnold. “Instead of relying on ‘revolvers’ to manage high balances, credit card issuers want to attract more cardholders who can pay down their balances each month.”

To nab the best customers, they’re willing to sweeten the deal with things like cash back rewards, lower interest rates, and plummeting introductory rates, a trend Arnold says is likely to continue well into 2012.

The site put together its annual list of the best in rewards cards, naming cards from American Express and Capital One as the best in cash back credit cards. The companies offer anywhere from 1.5 to 6 per cent back on all purchases.

And the better your credit, the higher rate of return you could see, Arnold says.

Frequent fliers would do well to pick up Capitol One’s Venture Rewards Cards, which rewards customers with two points back for every dollar spent on airfare, hotels and car rentals.

Iberia Bank Visa Classic topped CardRating’s list for best low interest cards. The little-known brand offers a rate as low as 7.25 per cent.

For the full list, see the site’s post here.

