Here are the best reactions to the Donald Trump and Malcom Turnbull blow-up on Twitter

Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Saeed Khan/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The first bilateral discussion between US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was a phone call that turned very sour, very quickly.

Part of the discussion was around Australia’s deal, struck under the Obama administration, to resettle refugees in detention on Manus Island and Nauru in the US. It emerged today that Trump said on the call Australia was trying to send the US “the next Boston bombers”, describing the arrangement as the “worst deal ever”.

Some of the reactions on Twitter to the disagreement between the two countries – which are long-standing allies – have been piercing and witty.

Here are some of the best:

Ain't nobody trying to go to war with Australia, they got spiders as big as my head that'll lay eggs in your face while you sleeping. Nope. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 2, 2017

What Donald Trump really thinks about Malcolm Turnbull? #auspol pic.twitter.com/0f7ex7ZsbD — David Higgins ?? (@cowspanker) January 29, 2017

Trump has sparked a crisis with… Australia. I'm not making this up. This is real. Day 12. Next up, Lichtenstein? https://t.co/pHA1LRs8fR — Bret Stephens (@StephensWSJ) February 2, 2017

Countries Trump picked NEW fights with today:

??Australia

??Mexico

??Iran — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 2, 2017

Dear Australia: You have our permission to let one of your dingoes eat our POTUS. Love, America. — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) February 2, 2017

All of Australia right now: pic.twitter.com/3WsyorFcl4 — James Purser (@purserj) February 2, 2017

they shld change the date of australia day to today, the day when malcolm turnbull was owned — civil centrist (@civil_centrist) February 2, 2017

All these American journos and policy wonks calling Turnbull "suave" and "dignified" like he isn't just a giant Mitt Romney-lite gronk — Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) February 2, 2017

And finally, where would we be without a classic Simpsons reference?

Astonishing image of Turnbull's phone conversation with Donald Trump. Jawdropping. pic.twitter.com/hCPLfITd4r — Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) February 2, 2017

