Here are the best reactions to the Donald Trump and Malcom Turnbull blow-up on Twitter

Daniella Brandy
Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Saeed Khan/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The first bilateral discussion between US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was a phone call that turned very sour, very quickly.

Part of the discussion was around Australia’s deal, struck under the Obama administration, to resettle refugees in detention on Manus Island and Nauru in the US. It emerged today that Trump said on the call Australia was trying to send the US “the next Boston bombers”, describing the arrangement as the “worst deal ever”.

Some of the reactions on Twitter to the disagreement between the two countries – which are long-standing allies – have been piercing and witty.

Here are some of the best:

And finally, where would we be without a classic Simpsons reference?

