Here Are The Best Reactions To Australia's Wacky Employment Data Today

Today the market was expecting 15,000 jobs to be added to the Australian economy for August.

When the ABS announced 121,000 jobs were added for the month, the reactions ranged from laughter and bemusement to frustration at the clearly questionable data from the official Australian statistics body.

We’ve picked out some of the best reactions to the news.

There were some great one-liners

https://twitter.com/TheKouk/status/509880717732376576

Here's a great aerial photo of the Australian Bereau of Statistics research headquarters pic.twitter.com/GV1GNQUSAl — Johnny Shapiro (@johnnyshap) September 11, 2014

The ABS may have hired the Windows developer who wrote the 'remaining time' algorithm? #AusEcon #AusBiz pic.twitter.com/RS5CF4vQzz — Bullion Baron (@BullionBaron) September 11, 2014

Omg my feed is going to be full of StatsCan Australia related tweets for the next 14 hours *groans* — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) September 11, 2014

AUSTRALIAN AUG EMPLOYMENT ROSE 121,000 M/M; EST. 15,000 GAIN. No snow — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 11, 2014

My main disappointment from the Australian employment numbers was that we didn't beat US non-farm payrolls. Missed opportunity that. — Callam Pickering (@CallamPickering) September 11, 2014

The ABS appears to have swapped its jobs dart board approach with a pin the tail on a donkey methodology. — Jacob Greber (@jacobgreber) September 11, 2014

Govt on track for a million new jobs by next Tuesday. — Stephen Koukoulas (@TheKouk) September 11, 2014

Some people called out the howlers…

https://twitter.com/GrogsGamut/status/509882777232109568

..the participation rate reportedly surged to 65.2% (from 64.8%) and more than all new labour force entrants found jobs. Yeah right… — Shane Oliver (@ShaneOliverAMP) September 11, 2014

To put the Australian employment gains into perspective, using labour force size, it's equivalent to US NFP printing 1.572m #rubbery — David Scutt (@Scutty) September 11, 2014

Have pretty much given up taking the seasonally adjusted figures seriously. Employment up 1% in a month? The 4th biggest since 1978? Nah. — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) September 11, 2014

Volatility in ABS employment data a bit of an embarrassment.. but must be some positive signal from such a loud noise. — David Bassanese (@DavidBassanese) September 11, 2014

And the candidate for the Too Soon award…

Rumor has it, #ABS were all infected with Ebola 1 week prior to jobs report release. #ausbiz — LordofLeverage (@MSWTRADES) September 11, 2014

Now read: Australia Just Posted A Crazy Jobs Gain Of 121,000 For August – A Number So Huge, Nobody Believes It

