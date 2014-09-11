Here Are The Best Reactions To Australia's Wacky Employment Data Today

sarah kimmorley

Today the market was expecting 15,000 jobs to be added to the Australian economy for August.

When the ABS announced 121,000 jobs were added for the month, the reactions ranged from laughter and bemusement to frustration at the clearly questionable data from the official Australian statistics body.

We’ve picked out some of the best reactions to the news.

There were some great one-liners

https://twitter.com/TheKouk/status/509880717732376576

Some people called out the howlers…

https://twitter.com/GrogsGamut/status/509882777232109568

And the candidate for the Too Soon award…

Now read: Australia Just Posted A Crazy Jobs Gain Of 121,000 For August – A Number So Huge, Nobody Believes It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.