Here Are The Best Places To Work If You Want A Job In The Federal Government

Yesterday, the Partnership for Public Service released their annual survey of federal employees on which government agencies are the best places to work.

Of of the 2.1 million federal workers, 48.2% took the survey. The final score was a weighted average of the following three questions.

I recommend my organisation as a good place to work. (Q. 40)

Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your job. (Q. 69)

Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your organisation. (Q. 71)

The results were not good. Job satisfaction of federal employees fell three years in a row.

As former OMB Director Peter Orszag points out, it isn’t hard to figure out why. Many of the budget deals during the past few years and have reduced the deficit on the back of federal employees (just look at the Murray-Ryan deal which forces federal workers hired after January 1st, 2014 to contribute more to their pensions). In addition, federal workers are fed up with their senior government leaders. Given the dysfunction in Congress, this is not particularly surprising.

The results of this survey should be particularly alarming to liberals who believe in larger government. They need government agencies to be able to attract and retain top flight workers.

On an individual level, NASA employees were the most satisfied with their jobs, out of any agency with more than 15,000 workers. In fact, NASA and Department of Veteran Affairs workers were the only ones who were happier in their positions this year than in 2012. The other 17 large agencies also saw morale drop over the past 12 months.

Check out all 19:

