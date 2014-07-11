Here Are The Best Photos Of Space Junk That Streaked Across Australian Skies Last Night

A fireball shooting across the sky last night gave residents of Victoria and New South Wales a glimpse at a rare phenomenon.
The space junk, as it has been declared, could be seen travelling east to north about 9.45pm.
Dr Nick Lomb, curator of astronomy at Sydney Observatory, quashed speculation of a plane crash or UFO, telling The Sydney Morning Herald it was nothing more than space junk “because it was travelling slower than the escape velocity from Earth, which is 11.2km/sec or 40,000km/hour”.
He said the bright object most likely plunged into the ocean north of Brisbane.
Just saw a #meteor over North #Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/NhFEdwdSAK
— Nathalie J. Berger (@najube) July 10, 2014
I was hoping it was the @PalmerUtdParty exploding last night over Sydney #meteor #auspol pic.twitter.com/wfaqAnaWD5
— Toddy (@istoddisgood) July 10, 2014
#meteor over Melbourne pic.twitter.com/EJA1Z4t8Oi
— ǝɔɐds pıʌɐp (@davidspace_) July 10, 2014
And here’s a video of it shooting across the sky in central NSW.
