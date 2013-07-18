Here Are The Best Online Reactions To Last Night's Game-Ruining Streaker

Photo: Twitter

After a streaker invaded the field at last night’s State of Origin decider, spectators vented their frustration on Twitter. There were also some pretty funny calls:

What self-respecting streaker wears sneakers? #origin — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) July 17, 2013

@mcilveenl yeah that's true only in Sydney would a streaker get a spray tam especially for the occasion — David Penberthy (@penbo) July 17, 2013

Be surprised if that streaker last night hasn't been contacted by a spray tan company for advertising purposes #origin — Paul (@rugga13) July 17, 2013

BREAKING: lack of tan lines means worlds best streaker was definitely a Queenslander. They won that comp as well! — Lachlan Harris (@LachlanFHarris) July 17, 2013

Can we get that streaker playing for the #Blues? He ran the whole length of the field without being stopped. #Origin — Caroline Marcus (@carolinemarcus) July 17, 2013

For the last time: No, that was not me streaking during the last try. #soo #origin — Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) July 17, 2013

State of origin streaker needs to tone up a bit #fatboy — Knightsy (@PaulKnightsy) July 17, 2013

Need some hyperbole in your afternoon? Herald Sun calls streaker "World's most hated man" http://t.co/ZARpmIRIaR — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 17, 2013

