Here Are The Best Online Reactions To Last Night's Game-Ruining Streaker

After a streaker invaded the field at last night’s State of Origin decider, spectators vented their frustration on Twitter. There were also some pretty funny calls:
What self-respecting streaker wears sneakers? #origin
— Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) July 17, 2013
@mcilveenl yeah that's true only in Sydney would a streaker get a spray tam especially for the occasion
— David Penberthy (@penbo) July 17, 2013
Be surprised if that streaker last night hasn't been contacted by a spray tan company for advertising purposes #origin
— Paul (@rugga13) July 17, 2013
BREAKING: lack of tan lines means worlds best streaker was definitely a Queenslander. They won that comp as well!
— Lachlan Harris (@LachlanFHarris) July 17, 2013
Can we get that streaker playing for the #Blues? He ran the whole length of the field without being stopped. #Origin
— Caroline Marcus (@carolinemarcus) July 17, 2013
For the last time: No, that was not me streaking during the last try. #soo #origin
— Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) July 17, 2013
State of origin streaker needs to tone up a bit #fatboy
— Knightsy (@PaulKnightsy) July 17, 2013
Need some hyperbole in your afternoon? Herald Sun calls streaker "World's most hated man" http://t.co/ZARpmIRIaR
— James Dator (@James_Dator) July 17, 2013
18th man has a real crack during Origin #soo #streaker http://t.co/Zt1ixjh9B4
— cb (@bartman6) July 17, 2013
Now read: A Streaker Ruined A Critical Part Of The State Of Origin Decider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.