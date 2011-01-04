The Best New Golf Courses Of 2010

Old Macdonald (Bandon Dunes)

Photo: KemperSports

The past few years have been tough on golf. But hope springs eternal and new courses are still being built.



Every year, the top golf publications publish lists of the best new courses to open in the past 12 months. The lists were shorter than usual, but still contained some terrific examples of the architect’s art.

What follows are highlights from the lists, a little eye candy (or as we call it in the business, “golf porn”) to help warm the cold winter nights.

No. 1: Old Macdonald

The fourth course at the Bandon Dunes golf resort on southern Oregon’s Pacific coast is a Jim Urbina/Tom Doak-designed “tribute” to Charles Blair Macdonald, America’s first course architect.

The holes are modelled after Macdonald’s turn-of-the-century creations, which were themselves patterned after the great holes of Britain. Rolling over true linksland, through natural, seaside growth and teased by ocean breezes, Old Mac is great fun and great design. And it was the unanimous “new course of the year.”

The rest of the list:

Castle Stuart (Scotland)

Clear Creek (Nevada)

The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Dove Mountain

The Patriot

Huntsman Springs

The Prairie Club (Dunes Course)

The Prairie Club (Pines Course)

CommonGround

