Here Are The Best iPhone Apps You Missed This Week

Dylan Love, Kevin Smith
gun iphone

Photo: Thingiverse

A lot of new and updated apps were released this week. They include an interesting Camera from Facebook that gives us Instagram vibes, Yahoo’s entry into the mobile browser game, an app that analyses which other apps are using your information, and much more.

Facebook Camera

Facebook has released a dedicated camera app that lets you post a bunch of photos at once, see friends' latest photos in one place, and play with crops and filters. Check out our review of the app here.

Price: free

Google Search

Google also release their updated Google Search app for iPhone. The app is very snappy and has a built-in browser. It seemed as if Google was sneaking its Chrome browser into Apple's app store. We liked the update a lot.

Price: free

Yahoo! Axis

Yahoo's new web browser for iOS offers you a personalised home page and the ability to pick up where you left off browsing as you switch between phone, tablet, and computer.

Price: free

Fitocracy

Fitocracy aims to get you addicted to exercise as if it were a video game. Entering in your exercise each day earns points and unlocks achievements.

Price: free

Clueful

This handy utility helps identify apps that might be abusing or mishandling your data. It determines if certain apps keep your GPS active longer than necessary, handles your passwords irresponsibly, and even if anything is accessing your address book.

Price: $3.99

100 Floors

This game presents you with 30 levels of puzzles to solve as you ascend 100 floors inside of a building. Solving each puzzle takes you to the next screen.

Price: free

SpokenLayer

This app brings together the worlds of podcasting and news -- have your news read to you each day from sources as varied as The Atlantic, TechCrunch, and the AP.

Price: free

ooVoo

Social-video service ooVoo updated their iPhone and iPad apps this past week allowing you to better connect with friends and relatives.

The iPad app now allows four simultaneous video streams with the ability to chat with 12 friends at once. Check out our walkthrough of ooVoo here.

Price: free

Bump updated its app allowing you to hit your phone against the keyboard and it will transfer photos through the web browser. Check out our overview here.

Price: free

Extinction Squad

Extinction squad is a fun casual game from the people at adult swim. Slide the trampoline back and forth and catch as many animals as you can.

Price: $0.99

Moviefone Movies

Moviefone updated their app this week with a new design and the ability to buy tickets directly in the app. They also have an extensive library of actor bios, filmographies, and photos.

Price: free

Kullect

Kullect helps you keep track of everything in your digital life. Its helps you organise all of your photos, videos, location check-ins, likes, tweets and other thoughts from around the web.

GigaOm says, 'You can upload photos, for instance, that you might not necessarily want on Facebook, but that you really want to save somewhere that's accessible online, say, your favourite mac and cheese dishes at restaurants, and that you can continually add to.'

Price: free

Here are some other apps you may have missed

Click here to see the list from last week>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.