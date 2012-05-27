Here Are The Best iPhone Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Thingiverse
A lot of new and updated apps were released this week. They include an interesting Camera from Facebook that gives us Instagram vibes, Yahoo’s entry into the mobile browser game, an app that analyses which other apps are using your information, and much more.
Google also release their updated Google Search app for iPhone. The app is very snappy and has a built-in browser. It seemed as if Google was sneaking its Chrome browser into Apple's app store. We liked the update a lot.
Price: free
Yahoo's new web browser for iOS offers you a personalised home page and the ability to pick up where you left off browsing as you switch between phone, tablet, and computer.
Price: free
Fitocracy aims to get you addicted to exercise as if it were a video game. Entering in your exercise each day earns points and unlocks achievements.
Price: free
This handy utility helps identify apps that might be abusing or mishandling your data. It determines if certain apps keep your GPS active longer than necessary, handles your passwords irresponsibly, and even if anything is accessing your address book.
Price: $3.99
This game presents you with 30 levels of puzzles to solve as you ascend 100 floors inside of a building. Solving each puzzle takes you to the next screen.
Price: free
This app brings together the worlds of podcasting and news -- have your news read to you each day from sources as varied as The Atlantic, TechCrunch, and the AP.
Price: free
Extinction squad is a fun casual game from the people at adult swim. Slide the trampoline back and forth and catch as many animals as you can.
Price: $0.99
Moviefone updated their app this week with a new design and the ability to buy tickets directly in the app. They also have an extensive library of actor bios, filmographies, and photos.
Price: free
Kullect helps you keep track of everything in your digital life. Its helps you organise all of your photos, videos, location check-ins, likes, tweets and other thoughts from around the web.
GigaOm says, 'You can upload photos, for instance, that you might not necessarily want on Facebook, but that you really want to save somewhere that's accessible online, say, your favourite mac and cheese dishes at restaurants, and that you can continually add to.'
Price: free
