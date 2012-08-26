Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

If you’re looking for a newsreader that picks out stories for you or an app to keep in the fashion loop, you’re in luck this week.
Prismatic is the latest newsreader that learns what you like and builds a custom feed for you. And Fashion Kaleidoscope helps you keep your finger on the pulse of what’s in vogue.
But there are many more worth mentioning.
The famously disliked Facebook app got a major overhaul this week, and the reviews are in -- it's a major improvement, offering noticeably superior performance.
Price: free
Prismatic is the newsreader that brings you news based on what you like. It learns your interests and finds relevant news that you would want to read.
Price: free
We've all got loads of pictures floating around. Mixel takes them and assembles them into a cogent photo-collage for you to share with your friends and family.
Price: free
Now you can always know what's on and get push notifications when there's a show coming up that you want to watch.
Price: free
This updated travel app introduces the use of photos and videos to help you figure out what to do, see, and eat while travelling.
Price: free
The classic platform bouncing game is back with a major update that introduces a ninja theme. There are even some bear traps for good measure.
Price: $0.99
Fashion Kaleidoscope lets you take a look at fashion around the globe and see where you can buy it for yourself. When you see something you like, you can share it over your social networks and pin it to Pinterest.
Price: free
Keep an eye on your team with Coach's Eye. It lets you mark up a picture to show good and bad form in your players' techniques.
Price: $4.99
Drafts is a barebones text editor that does one thing and does it very well -- accept text entry and let you do whatever you need to with it afterwards.
Price: $2.99
A new update to Pandora's Android app introduces a new interface with improved navigation, the ability to track song history, and the inclusion of song lyrics.
Price: free
Boom updated its Mac app this week and we love it. Boom is a volume booster app that amplifies sound system-wide for your entire computer without the need for external hardware. Now your movies, YouTube videos, iTunes, and more can be louder than you ever imagined.
Price: $6.99
