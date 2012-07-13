Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

There was a lot of shake up this week in the app world.



Popular game maker, Rovio released their first non-bird game, Amazing Alex, Twitter released an update for their mobile app, and Google+ finally launched on the iPad.

On to the apps…

Amazing Alex Rovio's latest release is a physics-based puzzle game, perfect for fans of Cut the Rope. Price: $0.99 Sleep 101 Sleep 101 is a free way to track your sleep habits. The app even provides you with free advice on how to feel more energized. Price: free Pocket Heroes Combine the roleplaying fun of Dungeons and Dragons with the asynchronous turn-based gameplay of Words with Friends and you've got the addictive fun of Pocket Heroes. Price: $0.99 Tiny Wings 2.0 The beloved Tiny Wings got a massive update this week, adding 'Flight School,' a racing mechanic that has you speeding against automated opponents to reach the finish line. Price: $0.99 Twitter (Update) Twitter updated it's app for Android and iOS this week. The update brought expanded tweets, events, easier search and push notifications to the app. Price: free Scriblist Scriblist is a simply app for taking notes and sketching or drawing on top of photographs. Use it for shopping lists and doodles. Price: $0.99 Futurama Head-in-a-Jar Creator Futurama fans, take note -- you can create your own head in a jar, just like on the show. customise its features and give it a name so it can make it into the future successfully. Price: free Google+ (Update) This week Google finally released an iPad app for its social network. You can share links and pictures, add friends to circles, and video chat with people in a newly-redesigned iOS interface through the Google+ app. Price: free News 360 News360 delivers headlines and back stories from more than 20,000 newspapers and magazines. The app also features an awesome interface and gives you all the important news you need and care about. Price: free Bad Date Rescue Now check out these other apps... Here is what you missed last week>

