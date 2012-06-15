Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

This week we have a collection of apps ranging from games to photography to immersive reality.



Itching for another Instagram alternative? Try Aviary.

Or are you looking to supercharge your productivity? Try 30/30.

On to the apps…

Aviary Not an Instagram fan? You'll want to check out Aviary, an alternative app for stylizing and personalizing your photos. Price: free Amazon Cloud Player If you keep your music on Amazon's cloud service, you'll want this free app to give you access to it while you're out and about. Price: free TypoInsta TypoInsta lets you add text and graphics to your Instagram photos for even more personalisation in your images. Price: $1.99 30/30 30/30 is a productivity app that encourages you to work for a set amount of time and then take a break. The app is designed very well and helps you stay on track. Price: Free iDarkRoom iDarkRoom gives you access to loads of effects and treatments for your photos. Add tilt-shift effects, colour correction, and cool Instagram-style filters to your images. Price: $0.99 Pocket Planes This game is making some headlines for fans of games like Tiny Tower. Build up your own fleet of aeroplanes, ferry passengers around, and collect money. Price: free FilterMania 2 Filtermania gives you more filters than instagram. Upload any photo from your camera roll and get artistic! Price: Free (for this weekend only) 360 Panorama 360 Panorama isn't your average panorama app instead it allows you to to play with pictures like never before. Take awesome pictures like this one. See the app in action for yourself. Price: $0.99 Nightcap Nighcap aims to fix those dark night shots by automatically adjusting the shutter speed of your camera. It even includes a self-timer. Price: $0.99 Condition ONE Condition ONE is an awesome immersive reality app. Experience riding the Tokyo subway or walking along Manhattan's Upper West Side Highline. Available for iPad. Price: Free Carat Carat helps you to get the most out of your iPhone's battery. Use it to understand which apps and system utilities are taking up the most juice. Price: Free Now check out these other apps... Here is the list from last week>

