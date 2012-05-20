Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: iTunes
Another week, more app releases. We sifted through the week’s hottest apps to compile this awesome list of things you can’t afford to miss.The apps this week include an old favourite, looking at the weather in a different way, a Flipboard update and much, much more.
Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the newest version of his iOS adventures. Steer the famous hedgehog through ramps and loops, collecting rings and jumping on bad guys.
Price: $6.99
Google released Schemer as a sort of activity recommendation app. For example, it might tell you to take a mixology course at Bourbon and Branch speakeasy, relive Ferris Bueller's Day Off in Chicago, or use leftover tortillas to make chilaquiles.
You can then create new activities to be recommended to other people on Schemer.
Price: free
If you love your Batman comics, now you can read them on your new iPad with this app's new Retina display compatibility. Fight scenes and coloured sound effects never looked so good.
Price: free
Flipboard, the magazine-style news reader, has new functionality to handle audio feeds and even SoundCloud compatibility. This already-beautiful app just got even more useful.
Price: free
Probably one of the most popular puzzle games ever, Bejeweled finally lands in native high resolution form on your iPad. Get matching!
Price: $3.99
The Weather Channel released an update to their iPhone app this week and in case you missed it here is our walkthrough.
We think update is phenomenal and is definitely worth downloading. The app features customisable backgrounds, pollen and storm push notifications and a hour-by-hour forecast.
Price: free
This new app, brought to you by the folks at the Food Network, shows you where you can find delicious food trucks and street vendors in your town. The app is interactive and displays the eateries on a map encouraging your food discovery.
Price: free
This music app just debuted this week and lets you better connect with your favourite DJ. House music fans rejoice. We checked out the website and they have some pretty awesome tunes. This is another way for you to discover new jams.
Price: free
I'd Cap That isn't the number 1 free app for nothing. It lets you create a custom meme out of any picture on your iPhone's camera roll. Now you can make Grandma say anything or use that unexpected photo you took of your spouse to get back at them. Let the hilarity ensue.
Price: free
This 'zombie as a good guy' thing is really taking on a life of its own. Zombie Jombie is a RPG zombie game where you build a zombie team and can create super zombies to take out the bad guys, humans.
Price: free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.