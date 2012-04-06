Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: iTunes

This week we have a collection of utilities and esoteric games.In “On The Wind,” you literally play as the wind.



Or if you’re a workout junkie, be sure to check out “Pushing Weight” to help you manage your exercise routines.

Marvel AR is for the comic book fans This app works in conjunction with special comic books you buy in the store -- certain pages contain augmented reality content that you can view using this app! Price: free Minds of Modern Mathematics is for maths and history nerds This is a vintage-meets-digital interactive recreation of a massive 50-foot-long timeline from the IBM World's Fair exhibit in 1964. Think of it as an interactive museum of maths. Price: free On The Wind puts you in control of nature Out of all the heroes that a game can put you in control of, this is the only one we've seen that has you playing as the wind. Gather loose leaves to stay alive and beware of winter -- leaves are a little harder to come by. Price: $1.99 Batman Arkham City Lockdown helps you protect Gotham Batman fans will want to pick this one up -- play as the Caped Crusader and defend Gotham City from its evil criminals. Price: $5.99 Shazam Encore is essential for a music fan The latest iteration of Shazam offers unlimited music identification in an ad-free environment. If you've ever been out and about and heard a song that you just can't place, you need this. Price: $5.99 Gunman Clive is a novel platforming game Old school game mechanics meet cool and quirky animation in Gunman Clive. It's a highly stylised Western shooter that'll keep you occupied for a while. Price: $1.99 Jittergram is a new way to take exciting pictures Stereogrammed images come to the iPhone with Jittergram -- simulate 3D photography with nothing more than software! Price: free Pushing Weight helps shake up your workout If routine is the enemy, then Pushing Weight is your best friend in physical fitness. It will track your workout and help you visualise how to change it over time. Price: $2.99 Bump Pay is a new payment system You probably remember Bump, the contact information exchange app that worked by bumping two iPhones together. Now you can exchange money in the same way using PayPal funds. Price: free Skylanders Cloud Patrol has you hunting trolls Patrol the skies and shoot down trolls in this arcade-style game. Be sure to collect gems and level up for more and more points. Price: $0.99 Want more apps? Click here to see more of our recommended apps >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.