Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

This week we have a collection of games to pass the time and some utilities to make better use of your professional time.Why not sling some arrows in Hunger Games: Girl On Fire?
After that, get some work done annotating PDFs in the updated version of Adobe Reader.
How have your dreams been? This app purports to influence them by playing soundscapes for better sleep and dreams.
Price: free
The Adobe Reader app previously had certain shortcomings, but those have been addressed in this updated version -- add signatures and annotations to PDFs without the use of a computer!
Price: free
Bump used to be exclusively about swapping contact info with someone over Bluetooth. Now they've unlocked some deep functionality in it -- trade songs, apps, pictures, and more, even if you're not near each other!
Price: free
If you're self-conscious about the underpowered sounds coming out of your car, hook XLR8R up to your car stereo as it convincingly replicates the sounds of a high-powered car in time as you accelerate and brake.
Price: free
This app is loaded with all kinds of compelling media to make amazing use of the new iPad's Retina display. Beautiful photos, videos, and news are delivered straight to your mobile device.
Price: free
Did you miss last night's Daily Show? This app brings you the hilarious highlights so you can make all the references with your coworkers at work the next day.
Price: free
This classic computer game gets a triumphant revamp for the iOS ecosystem. Slow time, fire bullets, and do battle with baddies!
Price: $2.99
If you liked the books or the movie, downloading this free app is a no-brainer. How are your archery skills?
Price: free
You control a greedy robot desperado tracking down enemies and putting them out of commission with a number of weapons including exploding cacti!
Price: free
Did you forget to read that book before the test? SparkNotes has you covered with synopses for a number of classic books. Ace that test with this free app.
Price: free
