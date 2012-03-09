Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
This week we have a number of apps for photography, news, and finding your friends.And if you like to laugh, you’ll be especially intrigued by the new apps from Monty Python and Funny or Die.
Highlight's premise is a simple one -- leave it running and it lets you know when your Facebook friends are nearby. We took a more in-depth look at the app right here.
Price: free
News.me identifies what your friends on Twitter and Facebook are reading and serves it up to you so. Then all of you can comment on it.
Price: free
We can't imagine a better way to use the iPad's screen than to fill it with the over-the-top comedy of Monty Python. This interactive storybook takes you on a quest to make a movie in 28 days.
Price: $4.99
Funny or Die generates lots of hilarious content, and with their new mobile app, you can keep it in your pocket on the go.
Price: free
This app will let you watch every episode of the March Madness series live on your iPhone or iPad! It's a must for the diehard college basketball enthusiast.
Price: free
Alongside this week's introduction of the new iPad, Apple released iPhoto for iOS. It's an excellent app to make light photo edits and even put together Photo Journals, a visual catalogue of an event.
We took a more detailed look at iPhoto here.
Price: $4.99
Too many fancy apps love throwing in all kinds of bells and whistles. This is not the case with iA Writer, a stripped down word processing app that makes it nearly impossible to get distracted by any fancy extras so that you can actually get your work done.
Price: $0.99
The AP Mobile app offers you 'the world's news at your fingertips.' Local news meets the best of APs photos and videos to help paint an accurate picture of our world.
Price: free
Why not make your treadmill workout a little more fun by fleeing from zombies and firing weapons? You'll forget about how hard you're exercising when you're fighting for your life. Click here for our review and screenshots.
Price: $7.99
Shoot all kinds of pictures with cool filters and then stitch them together into a photo-mosaic. You can even import your Facebook photos.
Price: $0.99
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.