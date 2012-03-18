Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: iTunes
This week we have a selection of brand new apps as well as others with new updates that unload some killer functionality.If you’re an obsessive note-taker, check out Note’d. If you’d love a novel take on a classic iOS game, check out Flight Control Rocket.
This app's been around for a bit, but with its latest update it comes alive with new sharing options and focus/exposure options. It's perfect for a beginner and excellent for a pro.
Price: $0.99
Tether made a splash recently when its iOS app was approved for sale on the App Store only to be yanked after a few hours. If you weren't lucky enough to get it, the company has a new option for you that lets you use your iPhone's data plan with your computer.
Price: $30/year
iPhoto for iOS is an excellent way to edit and manage your photos on the go. Check out our in-depth review here.
Price: $4.99
Sparrow turned heads as a desktop email client for the Mac. Now the team behind it has brought it to iOS devices. Check out our full review of Sparrow here.
Price: $2.99
If you're lazy or pressed for time, Seamless is the answer to your culinary prayers. Use the company's new iOS app to get food delivered to your door in a hurry.
Price: free
Why not take iOS classic Flight Control to outer space? Flight Control Rocket puts you in charge of landing spaceships in zero-gravity.
Price: $0.99
Roam dungeons and gather power-ups to defeat bigger, badder monsters. Dungeon Crawlers is an excellent turn-based combat game that pits you against the world.
Price: $3.99
Productivity nerds will want to take note of Note'd, which lets you manage multiple notepads for when the default iOS notepad app doesn't cut it.
Price: $1.99
Everyone loves Mario Kart -- why not enjoy the same game mechanics with Sega characters?
Price: $1.99
This photo-sharing app has been around for a little bit, but it recently saw a major update that introduced tilt-shift and live video filters. If you love iPhone photography, then pick it up.
Price: free
