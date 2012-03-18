Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Dylan Love
Photo: iTunes

This week we have a selection of brand new apps as well as others with new updates that unload some killer functionality.If you’re an obsessive note-taker, check out Note’d. If you’d love a novel take on a classic iOS game, check out Flight Control Rocket.

Camera+ will make your iPhone an indispensable photography tool

This app's been around for a bit, but with its latest update it comes alive with new sharing options and focus/exposure options. It's perfect for a beginner and excellent for a pro.

Price: $0.99

Tether gets you online anywhere

Tether made a splash recently when its iOS app was approved for sale on the App Store only to be yanked after a few hours. If you weren't lucky enough to get it, the company has a new option for you that lets you use your iPhone's data plan with your computer.

Price: $30/year

Apple brought iPhoto to iOS

iPhoto for iOS is an excellent way to edit and manage your photos on the go. Check out our in-depth review here.

Price: $4.99

The best Mac email client is on the iPhone

Sparrow turned heads as a desktop email client for the Mac. Now the team behind it has brought it to iOS devices. Check out our full review of Sparrow here.

Price: $2.99

Seamless gets food to your door

If you're lazy or pressed for time, Seamless is the answer to your culinary prayers. Use the company's new iOS app to get food delivered to your door in a hurry.

Price: free

Here's a new take on Flight Control

Why not take iOS classic Flight Control to outer space? Flight Control Rocket puts you in charge of landing spaceships in zero-gravity.

Price: $0.99

Dungeon Crawlers is great for Diablo fans

Roam dungeons and gather power-ups to defeat bigger, badder monsters. Dungeon Crawlers is an excellent turn-based combat game that pits you against the world.

Price: $3.99

Note'd is for the productivity nerds

Productivity nerds will want to take note of Note'd, which lets you manage multiple notepads for when the default iOS notepad app doesn't cut it.

Price: $1.99

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing is just like Mario Kart

Everyone loves Mario Kart -- why not enjoy the same game mechanics with Sega characters?

Price: $1.99

Mobli might replace your Instagram habit

This photo-sharing app has been around for a little bit, but it recently saw a major update that introduced tilt-shift and live video filters. If you love iPhone photography, then pick it up.

Price: free

