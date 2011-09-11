Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPad apps you may’ve missed this week.
Here you’ll find a music education app, a jousting app, some incredible new games, and much more.
iPad gamers will tilt their way to fun as they pilot this spaceship to safety. It features unlockable levels that are bound to get you addicted.
Price: $1.99
This memorial app is timed just right for the 10th anniversary of September 11th. It features an interactive map, pictures, and loads of details surrounding the events of that tragic day.
Price: free
Vegetarians will love this interactive cookbook. It's loaded with plenty of recipes to make sure you'll never have to cook the same thing twice.
Price: $0.99
Take your pick of any comic you want from DC's online store and start reading it immediately inside the app. It's a must for Batman fans!
Price: free
Upload your clothes to the Netrobe server by photographing them. Mix and match them to create outfits that you can share with your friends.
Price: $1.99
The sequel to the very popular DrawRace, this game has you steering a race car around a track by drawing its path. The faster your finger moves, the more it accelerates, so be careful.
Price: $0.99
Be sneaky and silent as you navigate your mouse around the room, avoiding traps and cats to find the cheese.
Price: $0.99
If you've ever wondered what a diminished chord is or how to play an F# scale, this is for you. Tenuto will get your music knowledge up to speed in the blink of an eye.
Price: $3.99
After tweaking the settings, you can watch trippy balls bounce around the screen. Every time they collide, they make a melodic noise.
Price: $0.99
If you love knights and jousting, why not go for this awesome jousting app? Do battle with other knights!
Price: $1.99
If you need to be able to listen to any one of 50,000 different radio stations, go for TuneIn Radio. Its live web streams are just what you want.
Price: $0.99
You control a piece of ninja tofu that is bouncing its way around levels, dodging traps and finding safety.
Price: $0.99
Fans of the PostSecret site will want to see the iOS app, showing from where people send in their postcards and what they say!
Price: $1.99
