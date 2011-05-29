Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: via My Very Own Glob Blog
Here are the best iPhone and iPad apps that you missed out on this week.We have an app to turn your pictures into a fun comic strip, an amazing new dictionary built just for iPad, and an app to make it look like you’re looking into a 3D virtual world.
We even have the app that knocked Angry Birds out of the #1 spot, which it’s been at for the better part of a year, plus much more.
Photofon strips down your Twitter feed to solely the pictures people are posting.
One of our favourite things about Instagram is the way it streamlines news, allowing you to only see pictures your friends are posting.
But, what if you could see a photostream that also contains photos posted on TwitPic, yFrog, and more? Photofon brings them all together, so you don't need to buy any new apps and re-follow anyone.
Price: free
Merriam Webster is one of the best dictionaries around, and now it's blown up to HD version and optimised just for iPad.
There are audio pronunciations, voice search, and a scrolling index that was designed just for iPad.
Price: free
Featuring 60 addictive puzzles to solve across four types of challenges, The Heist is a cool take on an old genre. It's getting rave reviews.
But the point is, you need to check out the game that stole #1 from Angry Birds after almost a year on top, right?
Price: $0.99
Comic Life is one of our favourite old Mac titles, that allows you to create comic strips out of pictures you've taken.
You can add speech or thought bubbles to a pretty hilarious end.
Price: $7.99
iPad apps and websites have not yet come close to the joy of flipping through a mail-order catalogue.
With catalogue Spree, you can browse digital catalogues from big names like Nordstrom, Artful Home, Filson, DwellStudio, with more coming all the time.
The app makes it super easy to buy what you're looking at, unlike most shopping apps, and there's a handy 'suggest' button to suggest your favourite catalogues to be added.
Price: free
i3D is an unbelievable app your can brag to your friends about.
If you have an iPod Touch, iPad, or iPhone with a front facing camera, this app will use 'head tracking' and many complex algorithms to make it look like you're looking through a window into a 3D virtual world.
It's mostly just a concept demo, but very cool nonetheless.
Price: free
News360 is similar to other apps like News.me, except News360 is completely free (News.me is subscription-based, even though the app is free).
The app aggregates over 1000 news sources and can even find local news based on your geo-location. One crazy feature is that if you have your interests entered into Facebook, you can log in to News360 using Facebook, and it will then 'import' your interests and pick news you'll like.
It's all about news personalisation here. It's not just aggregation and browsing. The app looks great, and even has Instapaper and Read It Later support.
Price: free
Maps plus uses some complicated three-finger-swipes to navigate between map modes, but this app has some useful features and is completely free.
Track your movement via GPS and plot it on a map (GPS even updates in background). View Tweets that have been posted near you. Export and important bookmarks to GPX-enabled devices.
There are some limitations though (you can only record a few bookmarks), so if you like it, grab the $2.99 in-app purchase.
Price: free
We checked out [email protected] this week, and came away pretty impressed.
What makes [email protected] special is that when you type in a search query, the results you get are web apps related to movies, music, tv, shopping, sports, people, and more.
So for example, if you type in 'Madonna,' it will suggest 'Madonna @ music' and take you to the Last.fm mobile web page for Madonna.
Price: free
