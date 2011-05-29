Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: via My Very Own Glob Blog

Here are the best iPhone and iPad apps that you missed out on this week.We have an app to turn your pictures into a fun comic strip, an amazing new dictionary built just for iPad, and an app to make it look like you’re looking into a 3D virtual world.



We even have the app that knocked Angry Birds out of the #1 spot, which it’s been at for the better part of a year, plus much more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.