Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

This week we’ve put together a list of the best apps you may have missed.We have an app that indexes Groupon and LivingSocial to find you the best deals near you, a beautiful new instant messaging app, and even more.



There’s even a new TED app for iPad that plays streaming video of speeches made by the most influential thinkers around the world.

8coupons aggregates all your favourite deals sites 8coupons indexes deals from Groupon, LivingSocial, and other deals sites to find you the best deals that are the closest to you. There's an augmented reality feature, as well as the ability to save favourites. Price: free My Artists is a feature-packed iPod app alternative My Arists grabs your music library off of your device and puts a new skin on top of it. The play/pause/skip widget in your multitasking bar works with this app too. Use the pretty new interface to navigate your library, watch a slideshow of pictures as you're listening, and even check out artist bios and videos, all from within your primary music playing app. The app is powered by Last.fm, which is great for people who love to 'scrobble' onto their Last.fm accounts. Price: $1.99 BillMinder's new iPad app is an easy way to keep track of monthly recurring bills you have to pay Track your expenses with charts, use the built in calendar to organise due dates for payments, and sync data between other iOS devices family members have. Another great feature is local notifications--never forget another bill. Price: $4.99 Labelbox adds a bit of flair to pictures you've taken Labelbox is a clever way to make your iPhone pictures feel a little more analogue, and a little more personable. Choose from a variety of colours and designs, and type in something to stamp onto your image. Price: free StarFront Collision HD for iPad is one of the best real-time strategy games you can buy StarFront Collision is the closest you can get to Starcraft on your iPhone, and now it's been blow up into HD mode for iPad. Wondering what Starcraft is? Ask this Facebook millionaire who says he has learned everything he needs to know from it. He says Starcraft is like a modern, moder complex version of Chess. This app includes multiplayer support for four players locally or online, and has a single player mode as well. Price: $6.99 Verbs is one of the slickest IM apps we've seen If an app comes recommended from Apple guru and pundit John Gruber, it's probably worth a shot. Verbs is a beautful and simple instant messaging app for iOS that includes card-like swiping between conversations, and a simple and intuitive interface that you'll feel right at home in. Be forewarned, this app is not as powerful as the premium IM apps like BeeJive (which is three times as expensive), and won't keep you signed in for too long after you exit the app. BeeJive will keep you logged in in the background of your phone, while Verbs won't for more than a few minutes. Price: $2.99 The New Yorker app does subscriptions right Check out our review of the New Yorker's iPad app earlier this week, because it's one app you'll definitely want to pick up. If you're already a subscriber, you'll get free access to the iPad app, which is awesome. Price: free app, but $4.99 per week inside the app, or $5.99 per month (great deal) Hype Machine Radio is one of the best ways to find new music, and now it's on iOS We reviewed the Hype Machine Radio app earlier this week, and we really think it's one of the most interesting ways to discover music. Navigate the hundreds of music websites in the blogosphere and listen to songs they're posting about. Price: $2.99 HBO Go for iPad is a monster deal for HBO subscribers Apparently there are a bunch of kinks to work out with this app, but for any HBO subscriber, this one's a must buy. Take all your favourite shows on the road, share content through Facebook, and find out information about HBO shows and actors. Price: free with HBO home cable subscription WILD CARD: Apple approved a hooker-app?! We took a more in-depth look at the app today, but in brief, it lets you connect with nearby women looking for a fun evening. We can't believe Apple let this one slide, and wouldn't be surprised if it got pulled soon after it's released. When: June 1st, 2011 Now that you've seen our favourite apps this week...

