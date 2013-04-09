Here Are The Best Images And GIFs From The NCAA Championship Game

It was a classic NCAA title game with Louisville overcoming yet another 12-point deficit to win the third championship in school history and their first since 1986. On the other hand, Michigan dropped to 1-5 in championship games.
Along the way there were plenty of entertaining and telling moments. From Rick Pitino ducking for cover, to a Fab Five reunion, and Peyton Siva’s excited dad, there were many great moments you might have missed.
It was Louisville fans on the left, Michigan fans on the right, and really rich people in the middle
But he did not sit with the other members of the Fab Five, where Jalen Rose was wearing his own interesting cap
If the trophy went missing last night, they probably should have checked Luke Hancock's bed, because it didn't look like he wanted to let go
