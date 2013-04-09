Here Are The Best Images And GIFs From The NCAA Championship Game

It was a classic NCAA title game with Louisville overcoming yet another 12-point deficit to win the third championship in school history and their first since 1986. On the other hand, Michigan dropped to 1-5 in championship games.



Along the way there were plenty of entertaining and telling moments. From Rick Pitino ducking for cover, to a Fab Five reunion, and Peyton Siva’s excited dad, there were many great moments you might have missed.

