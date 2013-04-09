Here Are The Best Images And GIFs From The NCAA Championship Game

Cork Gaines

It was a classic NCAA title game with Louisville overcoming yet another 12-point deficit to win the third championship in school history and their first since 1986. On the other hand, Michigan dropped to 1-5 in championship games.

Along the way there were plenty of entertaining and telling moments. From Rick Pitino ducking for cover, to a Fab Five reunion, and Peyton Siva’s excited dad, there were many great moments you might have missed.

It was Louisville fans on the left, Michigan fans on the right, and really rich people in the middle

During introductions all the Louisville players shook hands with Kevin Ware

Chris Webber did show up for the Fab Five reunion wearing an interesting cap

But he did not sit with the other members of the Fab Five, where Jalen Rose was wearing his own interesting cap

CBS toned down their coverage of Kevin Ware, but he was still hard not to notice

Rick Pitino's son Richard, the new coach at Minnesota, looked on nervously

Many congratulated Kevin Ware when it was clear Louisville was going to win

Kevin Ware helped cut down the net

And Louisville lifted the trophy

If the trophy went missing last night, they probably should have checked Luke Hancock's bed, because it didn't look like he wanted to let go

