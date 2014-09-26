Here Are The Best #HeyASIO Tweets Going Around This Afternoon

Sarah Kimmorley
Ryan Gosling. Photo: blogspot.com

As part of the new anti-terrorism legislation passed by the Senate today, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation now has a somewhat infinite view of Australian internet usage.

The second tranche of laws include scope for ASIO to monitor internet activity for terrorism investigation purposes.

In true Australian fashion, Aussies have jumped onto Twitter this Friday afternoon to take the mickey.

Adapting the viral Ryan Gosling meme which started with “Hey Girl…”, here are the best #HeyASIO tweets in circulation.

