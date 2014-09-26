Here Are The Best #HeyASIO Tweets Going Around This Afternoon

Ryan Gosling. Photo: blogspot.com

As part of the new anti-terrorism legislation passed by the Senate today, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation now has a somewhat infinite view of Australian internet usage.

The second tranche of laws include scope for ASIO to monitor internet activity for terrorism investigation purposes.

In true Australian fashion, Aussies have jumped onto Twitter this Friday afternoon to take the mickey.

Adapting the viral Ryan Gosling meme which started with “Hey Girl…”, here are the best #HeyASIO tweets in circulation.

#HeyASIO Does my bum look big in this? — A Llama Gusface (@Gusface_Redux) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO I need help! My phone is on silent and it's lost somewhere in my house… WHERE IS IT?? — Sharna Bremner (@sharnatweets) September 26, 2014

#heyASIO Can you check if I need to stop and get beer on the way home for the #AFLGF thanks mate — Jim Stewart (@jimboot) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO, it looks like you're trying to monitor Australia's internet. Would you like some help? #Auspol pic.twitter.com/RKz3fx9EC0 — Matthew Howard (@MatthewamHoward) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO I've lost my cat, do you know where she's at? — AnnaBelle (@MissBelleM) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO don't tell my work I was playing Facebook games for most of my shift — EsonLinji (@esonlinji) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO Some $8000 and 120 hours of Therapy later, you could have told me that I wasn't paranoid! — Gavin Thompson (@Gavo65) September 26, 2014

#heyASIO where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? — Matt O'Rourke (@thrushmaster) September 26, 2014

#heyASIO I'm gettting seriously concerned. The peanuts in Snickers have vanished. Any ideas? — Von Coates (@eagoodlife) September 26, 2014

#heyASIO can we catch up for a coffee first? Maybe dinner? Just see how it goes? — Wendy Harmer (@wendy_harmer) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO – which one should we blame it on? A. Sunshine B. Moonlight C. Good times D. The boogie? — Emily (@ThatEmilyLady) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO, while you're out sifting through everyone's search histories, can you find me a couple dates who enjoy YouTubing Xena fan videos? — Sen Raj (@senthorun) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO – Should I leave you out milk and cookies for when you plant the bugs? Do you have reindeer? Do they like carrots? — Petal Ireland (@Hippopeteamus) September 26, 2014

#HeyASIO i’m not really planning on leaving the house today, so whaddaya reckon: jeans or trackies? — Van Badham (@vanbadham) September 26, 2014

