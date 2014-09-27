Here Are The Best Hawks-Friendly Places In Melbourne To Watch The AFL Grand Final This Weekend

Hawthorn, the footballers. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne’s Hawks are taking on the Swans in the AFL grand final at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

If you’re not heading to the stadium, here’s a list of Hawks-friendly venues where you can catch the match in Melbourne.

The game starts at 2:30pm AEST but plenty of the following pubs, clubs and venues will host pre-game entertainment and competitions.

EXFORD HOTEL – MELBOURNE CBD

You can watch the match live on the big screen, enjoy food from the bistro and even keep warm by the fireplace when it’s all over.

CENTRAL CLUB HOTEL – RICHMOND

The North Melbourne pub has you covered for all your grand final needs.

CROWN CASINO – SOUTHBANK

Catch the game live at the Sports Bar with 20 screens to choose from or enjoy it on the big screen at Groove Live Bar & Terrace with city views.

YORKSHIRE STINGO HOTEL – COLLINGWOOD

This venue should be absolutely pumping, with the first 88 customers on Grand Final day will receive a free “Footy Prize Pack”.

FEDERATION SQUARE – MELBOURNE CBD

The AFL will set up a live site where you can cheer the Hawks to victory and enjoy Steven Motlop singing the footy classic ‘Up There Cazaly’.

