PHOTOS: The Best-Designed Workplaces In Australia

Against the very fitting setting of Sydney’s Opera House, the 2013 winners of the National Architecture Awards were named yesterday, receiving the highest architecture accolade on offer in the country.
Each state and territory was represented in the 38 award-winning projects. Awards were split into 12 architectural categories, from commercial to sustainable.
This year’s awards focused on public spaces and community engagement, specifically how the buildings’ exteriors influenced the habits of the cities’ inhabitants.
Here are few of the most impressive designs that were awarded, and places that Business Insider has decided would be pretty cool places to work in.
This state-of-the-art educational facility contains 6 innovative lecture theatres, 70 classrooms, 9 specialist learning spaces and 11 retail outlets spread over 35,000 square metres and 11 storeys.
The project is RMIT University’s biggest investment in a teaching and learning facility to date and has been also awarded a Green Building Council of Australia 5-star Green Star Education Rating.
Perth Arena by ARM & CCN- Joint Venture Architects: The 2013 Emil Sodersten Award for Interior Architecture.
The bold, puzzle-like exterior, which is designed to look different at every angle, encases a group of highly specialised systems that deliver optimum functionality, flexibility and environmental performance.
Created to become Perth's premier venue for large-scale sport and entertainment events, the Arena can hold 15,500 people in its varied configurations.
Its key feature is the 500 tonne retractable roof. Driven by eight motorised units on rails, the roof’s two halves open to an area of 56m x 35m in under 10 minutes.
Located on the Princess Alexandra Hospital campus in Brisbane, this is Australia’s newest and most comprehensive medical research and biopharmaceutical facility.
The 7-storey building comprises of 4 floors of laboratory research plus facilities for research support, administration and teaching and will spread across 32,000 square metres – making it one of southern hemisphere’s largest of its kind.
The facility will be one of only a few places in the world where new biopharmaceuticals and treatments can be discovered, produced, clinically tested, and manufactured in one location that is not for the benefit of a single commercial entity.
Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law by Architectus in association with Guymer Bailey Architects: The 2013 National Award Winner for Public Architecture.
This is arguably the most significant new building built in Brisbane’s CBD in decades.
With 19 floors housing 45 courtrooms for 68 judges, the building accommodates Brisbane’s Supreme and District courts and is one of the largest court buildings in the country.
Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law by Architectus in association with Guymer Bailey Architects: The 2013 National Award Winner for Public Architecture.
Named in honour of Her Majesty the Queen in her Diamond Jubilee year, the design and form of the building has made it one of the most unique legal precincts in the country.
One of Sydney’s key entertainment and most popular tourist precincts spreading over 64,000 square metres.
The area integrates Commonwealth Bank Place, two large campus-styled 6 Star Green Star commercial buildings, a public domain with city pedestrian connections, a 3,000 square metre retail terrace with cafes and restaurants, as well as a 300 seat children's theatre with an innovative playground as its centrepiece.
The home of Australia's Parliament and the meeting place of the nation, Parliament House is located on a 32-hectare site on Capital Hill and is the focal point of Canberra.
Its key feature is the 81-metre-high flagmast, which is one of the world's largest stainless steel structures and is recognised as a national icon.
Opened 9 May 1988 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Parliament House is the home of Australia's Federal Parliament and one of the world's most acclaimed buildings.
It welcomes around 1 million visitors from Australia and overseas each year, making it one of Canberra's most popular attractions.
