Here are the best car, truck and SUV of the year -- according to Motor Trend

This week, Motor Trend magazine announced their 2016 car, truck, and SUV of the year in a gala prior to the LA Auto Show.

During the ceremony, the 66 year-old publication announced that the next generation Chevrolet Camaro took the top prize for car of the year.

“Our 2016 Car of the Year, the Chevrolet Camaro, is one of the finest driving vehicles in the world at any price,” Motor Trend editor-in-chief Ed Loh said in a statement.

“Though its price is well within reach of the average consumer.”

The Motor Trend Car of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious prizes in the automotive industry.

Recent winners of the award include the Volkswagen Golf in 2015, the Tesla Model S in 2012 and the Nissan GT-R in 2009.

This marks the Camaro’s second victory in the Motor Trend’s annual awards with the Camaro Z28 taking the trophy in 1982.

General Motors Executive vice president Mark Reuss, Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser, GM design chief Ed Welburn, and GM’s North American boss Alan Batey were on hand to accept the award.

General Motor’s also took home Motor Trend’s Truck of the Year award for its 2016 Chevrolet Colorado.

The publication’s judges were particularly impressed with the 31 mpg fuel economy and the 7,700-lbs. towing capacity of the truck’s new 2.8-litre diesel engine.

“Our Truck of the Year is not only stylish and capable on-road and off, it recorded the highest fuel economy numbers we’ve ever seen, when equipped with its class-exclusive diesel engine,” Motor Trend senior features editor Jason Cammisa said.

This is the Colorado’s second win in a row after also taking the top prize in 2015.

Volvo’s second generation XC90 took home the publication SUV of the Year prize. Motor Trend’s judges were wowed by the Volvo’s high-tech features, attractive styling, and advanced gasoline and hybrid powertrain offerings.

“The Volvo XC90 is one of the most handsome SUVs on the road,” senior features editor Jonny Lieberman said. “And it’s as capable off-road as it is a delight to drive on-road; seven-passenger people movers aren’t supposed to drive like this.”

The 2016 XC90 is the first new car to emerge from Volvo after China’s Geely Automotive purchased the company in 2010 and invested $US11 billion in research and development. The SUV is available with either a 2.0 -iter, 316-horsepower, turbocharged and supercharged, inline-four cylinder engine or a 400-horsepower hybrid-electric drive system.

The first generation Volvo XC90 took home Motor Trend’s SUV of the Year award in 2003.

On all new or substantially revised vehicles are eligible for Motor Trend’s car, truck, and SUV awards.

