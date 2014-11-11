Here Are The Best Boutique Hotels In The World - And Four Are In Australia!

Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island.

Four Australian boutique hotels were declared among the best in the world at the Smith Hotel Awards 2014 in London this week.

The Aussies dominated one third of the awards, taking out Best Budget Boutique, Best for Families, The Eco Award and “Above and Beyond”, with three more local hotels named runners-up.

The Smith Hotel Awards winners from Australia are: Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island in Above and Beyond; Sal Salis, Ningaloo Reef won the Eco Award; Emirates Wolgan Valley, Blue Mountains was declared Best for Families, while 1888 Hotel in Sydney was named Best Budget Boutique Hotel.

Alla Wolf-Tasker’s regional Victorian getaway, The Lake House, Daylesford was runner up in the Best Hotel Restaurant, while Saffire in Tasmania was also there for Best-Dressed Hotel.

The Smith Hotel Awards were chosen from among more than 950 hotels and voted on by 22,000 people during a month-long poll before a winner was chosen by specialist panels of three judges, who included The Block judge Neale Whitaker, London chef Marcus Wareing and singer Jessie Ware.

Here are the winners:

Best-Dressed Hotel - Riad El Fenn, Morocco Runners-up Portrait Firenze, Florence; Saffire, Australia Above and Beyond - Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, South Australia Runners-up No 131, UK; One&Only The Palm, UAE Sexiest Bedroom in the World - Water Villa 5 at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam Runners-up Suite 58 at Viceroy New York, The Roccia Suite at Bellevue Syrene, Italy Best Hotel Pool - Monastero Santa Rosa, Italy Runners-up: Eagles Nest, New Zealand; Cap Estel, France Best for Families - Emirates Wolgan Valley, NSW, Australia Runners-up: Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji; Castiglion del Bosco, Italy Best Newcomer - Ham Yard Hotel, London Runners-up: The Pig – on the Beach, UK; Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, US The Eco Award - Sal Salis, Ningaloo Reef, Australia Runners-up: Sextantio Albergo Diffuso, Italy; Cuixmala, Mexico Best Hotel Restaurant - Hartnett, Holder & Co at Lime Wood, UK Runners-up: Lake House, Australia; La Bastide de Moustiers, France Best Spa Hotel - House Spa at Dormy House, Cotswolds, UK Runners-up: Como Shambhala Estate, Bali; Fusion Maia Resort, Vietnam Best Smith Hotel 2014 - Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Bahia, Brazil Runners-up: Qualia, Australia; Alila Villas Uluwatu, Bali Hottest Hotel Bar - The NoMad Hotel, US Runners-up Ohla Hotel, Spain; Shoreditch Rooms, UK Best Budget Hotel - 1888 Hotel, Sydney, Australia Runners-up: Brody House, Hungary; Ekies All Senses Resort, Greece

