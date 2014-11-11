Here Are The Best Boutique Hotels In The World - And Four Are In Australia!

Four Australian boutique hotels were declared among the best in the world at the Smith Hotel Awards 2014 in London this week.
The Aussies dominated one third of the awards, taking out Best Budget Boutique, Best for Families, The Eco Award and “Above and Beyond”, with three more local hotels named runners-up.
The Smith Hotel Awards winners from Australia are: Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island in Above and Beyond; Sal Salis, Ningaloo Reef won the Eco Award; Emirates Wolgan Valley, Blue Mountains was declared Best for Families, while 1888 Hotel in Sydney was named Best Budget Boutique Hotel.
Alla Wolf-Tasker’s regional Victorian getaway, The Lake House, Daylesford was runner up in the Best Hotel Restaurant, while Saffire in Tasmania was also there for Best-Dressed Hotel.
The Smith Hotel Awards were chosen from among more than 950 hotels and voted on by 22,000 people during a month-long poll before a winner was chosen by specialist panels of three judges, who included The Block judge Neale Whitaker, London chef Marcus Wareing and singer Jessie Ware.
Here are the winners:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.