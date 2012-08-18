Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Whether you want a new game or the latest and greatest blogging utility, you’ll find it here.
This week we’re rounding up iOS, Android, and Facebook apps.
Coffee Meets Bagel is a neat Facebook app that allows you to connect with one potential love interest per day. Instead of introducing you to random strangers the app connects you with friends of friends.
Even better, on your first date the company pampers you and provides you with complementary gifts.
Price: Free
Also available for Facebook and Android.
Scout is a brand new type of GPS app. For free, users can get traffic, weather, commute drive times, and more all with ease.
$9.99 a year also gets you speed traps and red light camera alerts lane assist, and much more. It even brings offline navigation.
Price: Free
Vodio takes all of your favourite things from other video apps and combines them into one.
The app is focused on video discovery and tracks videos as they are shared by different sources. Vodio then organizes the videos into various categories and lets you see the most popular based on your own personal taste and preferences.
Price: Free
iTunes is broadcasting a full month of live music. Starting September 1, the iTunes Festival will broadcast a concert each day through the app. Viewers can watch live or at their own convenience. This year's line-up includes P!NK, elbow, One Direction, and more.
Price: Free
If you love your professional wrestling, you'll want to grab the WWE's newly-released app. It lets you watch a catalogue of current and classic wrestling footage and build a community of like-minded wrestling fans.
Price: free
From the same studio that brought you the indie game hit League of Evil, Random Heroes has you running, jumping, and shooting from platform to platform.
Price: $0.99
If you can't get enough science fiction, the newly-updated Syfy app offers Airplay compatibility and photo galleries of still shots from your favourite movies and shows.
Price: free
This app will recommend the best restaurants as you travel around the country in search of great food. Maintain a wishlist of places to eat or follow the app's themed recommendations.
Price: free
Are you a powerblogger with an unparalleled social media presence? Posts is right up your alley, with support for multiple blogs, manging comments, and working offline.
Price: $9.99
