These Are The Killer Apps For Your iPad's New Retina Display

Photo: Apple

The new iPad launches at the Apple Store in just a couple hours.TechCrunch’s MG Siegler has rounded up a list of apps that will make the best use of the new tablet’s impressive high definition screen.



Here’s a brief selection of what we’re most excited about, but click over to Siegler’s article for the full list.

ABC Player

The Daily

Diamond Dash

Evernote

Flight Control Rocket

Galaxy on Fire 2 HD

Incredibooth

Infinity Blade II

iStopMotion for iPad

Kindle

Labyrinth 2 HD

Real Racing 2 HD

Skitch

Sky Gamblers: Air Supremacy

Soundcloud

Vimeo

