These Are The Killer Apps For Your iPad's New Retina Display

Dylan Love
infinity blade 2

Photo: Apple

The new iPad launches at the Apple Store in just a couple hours.TechCrunch’s MG Siegler has rounded up a list of apps that will make the best use of the new tablet’s impressive high definition screen.

Here’s a brief selection of what we’re most excited about, but click over to Siegler’s article for the full list.

  • ABC Player
  • The Daily
  • Diamond Dash
  • Evernote
  • Flight Control Rocket
  • Galaxy on Fire 2 HD
  • Incredibooth
  • Infinity Blade II
  • iStopMotion for iPad
  • Kindle
  • Labyrinth 2 HD
  • Real Racing 2 HD
  • Skitch
  • Sky Gamblers: Air Supremacy
  • Soundcloud
  • Vimeo

