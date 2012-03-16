These Are The Killer Apps For Your iPad's New Retina Display

Photo: Apple
The new iPad launches at the Apple Store in just a couple hours.TechCrunch’s MG Siegler has rounded up a list of apps that will make the best use of the new tablet’s impressive high definition screen.
Here’s a brief selection of what we’re most excited about, but click over to Siegler’s article for the full list.
- ABC Player
- The Daily
- Diamond Dash
- Evernote
- Flight Control Rocket
- Galaxy on Fire 2 HD
- Incredibooth
- Infinity Blade II
- iStopMotion for iPad
- Kindle
- Labyrinth 2 HD
- Real Racing 2 HD
- Skitch
- Sky Gamblers: Air Supremacy
- Soundcloud
- Vimeo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.